https://www.myjoyonline.com/voter-registration-residents-satisfied-with-process-so-far-on-day-2-in-ashanti-region/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/voter-registration-residents-satisfied-with-process-so-far-on-day-2-in-ashanti-region/
National

Voter Registration: Residents satisfied with process so far on Day 2 in Ashanti Region

Source: Kenneth Awotwe Darko & Nana Boakye Yiadom  
  8 May 2024 2:15pm

The Electoral Commission has announced the resolution of all technical challenges that previously halted the limited voter registration exercise across various districts.

The first day of the exercise on Tuesday was marred by internet disruptions and other technical hitches, causing hours of delays and leaving applicants and party agents stranded.

The EC admitted that it encountered these technical challenges in several registration centres, which delayed the registration process.

But today, Wednesday, MAY 8, the case is different in parts of the Ashanti Region.

Persons who were seen in the queue at the regional EC head office were waiting for their turn while others had just been handed their cards.

One elated registrant told JoyNews "we came early in the morning and the process was going on well."

"We did everything well. I thought we would be late but we are done," she added.

The 21-day exercise is expected to end on May 27, 2024. 

Meanwhile, the EC has hinted at the possibility of extending the limited voters' registration period if deemed necessary to accommodate all eligible citizens.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, on May 7, the EC’s Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe emphasised that the decision to extend the registration period would depend on the turnout and the number of people still in the queue by the end of the scheduled registration period.

“Extending the number of days for registration will depend on some factors. If at the end of the registration period, there are a lot of people in the queue, we will get to know them and address them,” he said on Tuesday.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.



Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Archives

google podcast Google Podcast tune in radio TuneIn  iTunes  Spotify
© 1996-2024 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com