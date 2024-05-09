Limited registration: EC instructs district officers to transition to offline mode

In response to network challenges experienced on Wednesday afternoon, the Electoral Commission (EC) has directed its district officers to switch to offline registration mode effective Thursday, May 9, 2024. The decision aims to mitigate disruptions encountered during online registration.

The EC issued a statement on Wednesday, May 8, announcing the transition to offline registration following difficulties faced with the network infrastructure.

It added that this shift underscores the commission's commitment to ensuring a seamless registration process for eligible voters.

Furthermore, the EC has assured the public that if there is a backlog of unregistered voters at the end of the initial 21-day registration period, the exercise will be extended accordingly.

According to the Commission, this proactive approach seeks to address any potential challenges and uphold the integrity of the voter registration process.

By adapting to offline registration mode, the EC endeavours to maintain the efficiency and accessibility of voter registration.

"The Commission wishes to inform all its stakeholders and the General Public that some challenges were experienced with the network this afternoon, affecting the Online mode of registration."

"The Commission has directed its District Officers to switch to the Offline mode of registration beginning tomorrow, the 9th of May, 2024."

"The Commission assures its stakeholders that, should there be a backlog of voters at the end of the 21-day process, the Registration Exercise will be extended beyond the May 27, 2024 deadline," the EC said in the press statement.

