Mahama inherited ‘economy on its knees’ after years of policy failures – Ato Forson

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, says President John Dramani Mahama inherited an economy in deep crisis when his administration assumed office in January 2025, blaming the situation on what he described as years of poor policy decisions, excessive borrowing and weak accountability.
Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Forson said the economic crisis that culminated in 2022 was not an isolated event but the result of a series of policy missteps.
He argued that the current administration inherited severe economic challenges and has since focused on restoring stability through prudent fiscal management and disciplined economic reforms.
“Mr Speaker, when this administration took office in January 2025, President Mahama inherited an economy on its knees. Mr Speaker, the economic crisis of 2022 was not merely an accident but a consequence of a series of wrong policy choices. Choices about reckless spending, choices of excessive borrowing and choices of weak accountability,” Dr Forson told Parliament.
The Finance Minister said the government remains committed to rebuilding the economy by maintaining fiscal discipline, strengthening macroeconomic stability and implementing reforms aimed at restoring investor confidence and delivering sustainable growth.
Latest Stories
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
9 minutes
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
15 minutes
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
19 minutes
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
19 minutes
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
20 minutes
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
22 minutes
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
30 minutes
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
34 minutes
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
35 minutes
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
36 minutes
-
Inconvenient Truth: When the Elephants Forget the Grass
41 minutes
-
No rift with Agriculture Ministry over funds release — Ato Forson
44 minutes
-
Culture before internal communication plan: Why Africa needs the ACCRA framework
46 minutes
-
Samsung introduces 2 new products into Ghanaian market
1 hour
-
Spend to complete abandoned projects – Abena Osei-Asare tells government
1 hour