Mahama unveils Akatsi North Police HQ

President John Dramani Mahama has challenged personnel of the Ghana Police Service to cultivate a strong maintenance culture following the commissioning of the new Akatsi North District Police Headquarters, urging them to preserve the facility as a lasting asset for the district.

He said government investments in public infrastructure could only deliver long-term value if users took responsibility for maintaining them, stressing that the newly completed headquarters should remain in excellent condition for many years.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at Ave Dakpa in the Volta Region on Friday, July 17, President Mahama urged officers who would be stationed at the facility to regard it as their own property and ensure that it was properly cared for.

"I hope that the police officers will have a high sense of maintenance so that five years' time when I come back, this District Police Headquarters will still be looking the same as we commissioned it today," he said.

The President observed that maintaining public buildings should not be left solely to the government but should become a collective responsibility of those who use them daily.

He encouraged officers to carry out routine upkeep and minor repairs whenever necessary rather than allowing the building to deteriorate.

"Don't wait for James Gunu (Volta Regional Minister) to come and paint it. If it is looking dirty, you yourselves contribute. Paint is not expensive, so that it continues to look as new as we commissioned it today," he stressed.

The commissioning of the Akatsi North District Police Headquarters forms part of efforts to strengthen policing infrastructure and improve security service delivery across the country.

The new facility is expected to provide officers with a more conducive working environment while enhancing operational efficiency and improving police visibility and response within the district and surrounding communities.

The ceremony brought together government officials, traditional authorities, security personnel and residents, who welcomed the completion of the project as an important boost to law enforcement and public safety in the area.

President Mahama reiterated that protecting public infrastructure was essential to ensuring that future generations continued to benefit from investments made with public resources, urging officers to make the maintenance of the new headquarters a permanent part of their institutional culture.

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