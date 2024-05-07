Mahama will destroy my legacy if you vote for him – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to oppose the return of former President John Mahama to power.
He contended that voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer would only stall the progress his administration has made.
Speaking at a mini rally in Doboro following a visit to the premises of Blue Skies Limited, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his support for Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as the preferred presidential candidate.
“This is our election year and the limited registration has started. Anybody who hasn’t registered and is eligible should go and register. This is because your right to vote is your power," he said on Tuesday, May 7.
He insisted that Mr Mahama would derail his work if given a shot at the Presidency.
“Also, when the time is up for the voting, our job is simple. The person I defeated and my work since I took over, seems not to please him, I cannot hand over power to such a person. He will destroy whatever we have done when he comes,” he said.
The President explained that "I am pleading with you to vote for the person I have worked with for the past seven and half years. I have faith in him and I know that he will come and continue the work I have begun as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”
