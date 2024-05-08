‘Mahama will destroy your legacy of corruption and looting’ – Edudzi Tameklo to Akufo-Addo

The Head of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has responded to President Akufo-Addo's assertion that electing John Mahama would erase his legacy as President.

Mr Tameklo challenged the President's claim, stating that the only legacy Mr Mahama would destroy is his corruption and looting of state resources.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 8, Tameklo referenced the 1992 Constitution, which mandates any President to continue with governmental programmes and projects started by the previous administration, except those detrimental to the state's growth.

He argued that Mr Mahama, if elected, would not continue President Akufo-Addo's legacies of nepotism and the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Mr Tameklo concluded by emphasising that former President Mahama prioritises the state's progress over personal interests, suggesting a departure from what he perceives as Akufo-Addo's self-serving agenda.

"The only legacies of Akufo Addo that John Mahama is not permitted by the Constitution to continue to include, but are not limited to these. John Mahama will destroy the Akufo Addo legacy of corruption," he posted on Facebook.

President Akufo-Addo has made a plea to Ghanaians not to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s flagbearer in the upcoming December elections, expressing concerns that electing the former President would jeopardize the progress made during his tenure.

Addressing supporters at a mini rally in Doboro, Greater Accra, after visiting Blue Skies Limited, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his endorsement of Dr Mahamadu Bawumia as the ideal presidential candidate.

However, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, Head of Legal Affairs for the NDC, countered the President's appeal, asserting that Ghanaians are prepared for a change in leadership because they are dissatisfied with Akufo-Addo's governance.

