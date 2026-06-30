Many blacks make it difficult for fellow blacks to succeed after they rise – Prof. Enoch Antwi

Dean at Academic City University College, Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi, has criticised a growing tendency within Black communities where individuals, after breaking barriers, make it harder for others to rise.

Speaking on The Career Trail Season 4 programme on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he said the issue often becomes evident in professional and diaspora spaces, where success is not always matched with support for others.

He drew from his own experience in the United States, where his academic and leadership journey quickly set him apart.

“After completing the University of Cape Coast, I went to the U.S. and started my master’s at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio. I was named the best graduate student in the entire university, with a GPA of 3.9. I had only one B,” he narrated.

He added that his contributions at a community meeting also led to an unexpected leadership opportunity at the university.

“I attended a Ghana association meeting and shared my thoughts. They said they liked how I spoke and wanted me to lead. They asked me to pay for the two years required in the constitution. I paid and contested, and I was elected president,” he shared.

However, the victory came with an unexpected shift in relationships.

“When I was voted for, some of the friends I knew withdrew from me. Most of them were Blacks,” he noted.

For Prof. Antwi, that moment revealed a deeper challenge.

“Many Blacks struggle so hard to break the ceiling, and when they finally succeed, they make it difficult for others to rise,” he echoed.

He stressed that true success should open doors, not close them.

“It doesn’t matter how many professors or doctors we have. The one who does a good job is who people will choose. There’s enough room in the world for everyone to succeed, so don’t make it hard for people,” he explained.

He added that mentorship played a key role in shaping his outlook.

“My professor, Ron White, once told me, ‘You will struggle before you succeed, but when you get there, make it easier for others to rise.’ That has stayed with me,” he revealed.

Prof. Antwi said the lesson has influenced how he approaches leadership, emphasising the need to create opportunities rather than restrict them.

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