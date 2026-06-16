Maverick Research appoints former NielsenIQ executive Justin Sargent as strategic advisor

Maverick Research, one of Africa's leading insights, analytics, and retail measurement companies, has announced the appointment of Justin Sargent as Strategic Advisor as the company accelerates its growth ambitions across the continent.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for Maverick Research as the company continues to expand its market coverage, invest in technology and data capabilities, and strengthen its position as a trusted partner to multinational and local organisations seeking actionable market intelligence across Africa.

Justin Sargent brings more than three decades of global leadership experience spanning consumer goods, data analytics, commercial strategy, and business transformation. He began his career at Procter & Gamble, where he held a number of leadership positions before transitioning into the consumer and retail measurement industry.

Over the course of his distinguished career at NielsenIQ, Sargent held several senior executive roles, including leadership responsibilities across Asia Pacific and Global Commercial Strategy. He played a key role in driving growth, strengthening client partnerships, and helping shape the company's commercial transformation during a period of significant industry change.

Today, Sargent advises organisations on growth strategy, leadership development, and business transformation through his advisory practice. He is also the author of the Amazon best-selling book, Beyond Borders, Beyond Beliefs.

Commenting on the appointment, Ato Micah, Managing Principal of Maverick Research, said:

"Maverick has experienced significant growth over the past several years, expanding our geographic footprint, strengthening our capabilities, and investing heavily in technology, data, and talent. As we prepare for the next phase of our journey, Justin's global experience and strategic perspective will be invaluable in helping us sharpen our growth agenda, deepen strategic partnerships, and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Speaking about his new role, Sargent expressed enthusiasm about supporting the company's ambitions.

"Maverick has built an impressive business and reputation across Africa. I look forward to working alongside the team as they continue to innovate, expand their impact, and help organisations make better decisions through data and insights."

Maverick Research currently serves clients across multiple African markets, providing retail measurement, custom insights, market intelligence, and analytics solutions to leading organisations in the consumer goods, financial services, telecommunications, agriculture, and development sectors.

The company believes the appointment will further strengthen its ability to support clients navigating increasingly dynamic and competitive markets across Africa.

About Maverick Research

Maverick Research is a leading African market intelligence and retail measurement company tracking over 15,000 SKUs monthly across more than 60 FMCG categories in West and Central Africa.

Through its retail audit and consumer insights platforms, Maverick provides manufacturers, retailers, and investors with actionable intelligence on market performance, competitive dynamics, distribution, pricing, and consumer behaviour.

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