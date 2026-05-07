Ghana’s FMCG sector grew by 15% in value in quarter one 2026, but recovery is patchier – Maverick Research

Fresh data from Maverick Research, which tracks over 15,000 products across 60 consumer categories nationwide, shows that Ghana’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector grew by 15% in value and 6% in volume in the first quarter of 2026.

According to the market research firm, this looks like a solid rebound, but in reality, it reflects a more tentative recovery.

“Prices are doing much of the heavy lifting, while demand is only slowly returning”, it stated.

After a period of high inflation and shrinking purchasing power, Maverick Research said Ghana’s consumers are reentering the market, but not with abandon. “The result is an economy caught between stabilisation and fragility. Necessity comes first”.

It explained that the pattern of recovery is telling.

Furthermore, it pointed out that food has emerged as the undisputed driver of growth, accounting for the bulk of both value and volume gains. Staples such as edible oil, milk and noodles are buoyant, as households prioritise the essentials of daily living. Yet even here, something subtler is at work.

Despite rising prices, the report said some discretionary food items continue to grow.

“Consumers, it seems, are unwilling to forgo certain small comforts”, it added.

Recovery is Patchier

Elsewhere, it said the recovery is patchier, with non-alcoholic beverages showing early signs of life, particularly in volume terms.

It added that growth in segments such as water suggests that consumption is normalizing slowly. However, the category remains one of the most exposed to economic pressure.

“Beverages are, by nature, discretionary. When incomes are squeezed, they are often among the first to be trimmed. Home and personal care tells a similar story. On the surface, the segment appears flat”. Beneath that, however, Maverick Research said essentials such as laundry detergents are recovering, while more discretionary items— beauty and grooming products continue to languish.

Consumers are More Calculating

Maverick Research continued that the spending pattern underlines the emergence of a different kind of shopper—more deliberate, more disciplined.

It alluded that households are still contending with the aftershocks of inflation. “Though price pressures are easing, purchasing power has yet to fully recover. Consumers are responding by simplifying their baskets: fewer items, more essentials, and a relentless focus on value”.

“Consumers are coming back, but cautiously,” said Ato Micah, Managing Principal of Maverick Research. “They are not returning to old habits—they are redefining them. Affordability is still the single biggest decision driver”, he stressed.

He added that “This shift is visible everywhere. Smaller pack sizes are gaining traction. High-frequency products are outperforming. Non-essential purchases are being deferred. In short, Ghana’s consumers are no longer in survival mode—but nor are they spending freely”.

The report explained that the structure of growth matters as much as its pace, adding, the gap between value and volume expansion points to a recovery that is still price-led.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.