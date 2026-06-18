Namibia seeks stronger trade and cultural ties with Ghana at inaugural Cultural Night

Namibia has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening economic, cultural and diplomatic relations with Ghana, using the maiden Namibia Meets Ghana Cultural Night in Accra as a platform to promote trade, tourism, investment and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Hosted by the High Commission of Namibia in Ghana, the event brought together diplomats, government officials, traditional leaders, business executives, tourism stakeholders, creatives and members of the Namibian community.

The gathering underscored the growing commitment of both countries to expand cooperation beyond traditional diplomatic relations.

Speaking at the event, Namibia’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Mrs Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata, said Namibia is keen to transform its presence in Ghana into practical partnerships that deliver meaningful benefits for citizens and businesses in both countries.

"We want Namibia to be known in Ghana as a serious African partner. We want our presence here to lead to meaningful conversations, stronger networks and outcomes that benefit both countries. Our engagement should be visible, practical and consistent," she said.

According to the High Commissioner, there are significant opportunities for collaboration in tourism, agribusiness, infrastructure, education and the creative industries.

She noted that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) also presents new opportunities for increased economic cooperation between the two nations.

Relations between Ghana and Namibia are rooted in a shared history of solidarity and Pan-Africanism championed by Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Since Namibia’s independence, the two countries have maintained cordial relations and continue to cooperate through the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC), established in 1992.

The framework promotes collaboration across the economic, technical, scientific, and cultural sectors. Both countries are also considering upgrading the arrangement to a broader binational commission to further accelerate cooperation in trade, agriculture, mining, and diplomatic exchanges.

"Namibia and Ghana enjoy warm and cordial relations founded on our shared history of solidarity, mutual respect and common aspirations for peace and development," Mrs Nghituwamata stated.

The cultural night featured traditional music and dance performances, fashion showcases, tourism exhibitions, and a culinary experience celebrating both Namibian and Ghanaian cuisines.

Organisers said the event was designed not only to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of both countries but also to create opportunities for business networking and tourism promotion.

Addressing guests at the event, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Yussif Issaka Jajah, described culture and tourism as powerful instruments for fostering economic cooperation and strengthening people-to-people relations across Africa.

"The relationship between Ghana and Namibia is rooted in shared solidarity and the Pan-African ideals championed by Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. It is a relationship anchored on mutual respect," he said.

He added that cultural exchanges create opportunities for investment and tourism growth while advancing the broader vision of African integration.

Mrs Nghituwamata further emphasised that Namibia remains open to collaboration with government institutions, private sector actors, cultural organisations and investors seeking long-term partnerships.

She encouraged participants to use the occasion to exchange ideas, build networks and explore areas of mutual interest.

The Namibia Meets Ghana Cultural Night is expected to become an annual platform for promoting bilateral cooperation and advancing the shared vision of a prosperous, integrated and self-reliant Africa.

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