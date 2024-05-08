Nana Ama Mcbrown to host Ghana to the World concert in USA 

Inside LLC’s highly-anticipated ‘Ghana to the World 2024: Back to the Future’ concert promises to be an unforgettable music experience.
Ghana’s illustrious actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has been announced as the host of the event.
Nana Ama Mcbrown will bring her trademark charm, wit, and infectious energy to the stage as she guides attendees through an evening of music, celebration, and remembrance.
With her extensive experience in the entertainment industry, Nana Ama McBrown is the perfect choice to lead the festivities.
Known for her versatile talent and magnetic presence, she has captivated audiences both on-screen and off-screen, earning her a reputation as one of Ghana’s most beloved personalities.
Performing at the 2024 Ghana to the World concert are Tiffany, 4x4, Kuami Eugene, Keche, Joey B, among others.
The event which brings people music lovers from around the world will be held on June 22, 2024 at the Palladium, New York.
Latest Stories
-
We’ll extend the duration of the Limited Voters’ Registration exercise if need be – EC assures
28 mins
-
Ghanaian arts educator honoured by Creative Education International
30 mins
-
Limited registration: EC instructs district officers to transition to offline mode
35 mins
-
Bawumia promises to establish a Minerals Development Bank when elected president
37 mins
-
Disney and Warner to bundle streaming services
47 mins
-
Youth urged to prioritise skilled training for economic development
1 hour
-
Gold Fields Ltd announces new leadership in Ghana
2 hours
-
I disagree with unfettered access to court cases in live broadcast – Prof Appiagyei-Atua
3 hours
-
Sulemana Braimah advocates gradual implementation of live courtroom coverage
3 hours
-
Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Allowing live coverage will reduce ‘pollution of proceedings’ – Dafeamakpor
3 hours
-
GJA expresses concerns over live court coverage; fears abuse by some members
3 hours
-
MFWA opposes uncontrolled access to live court proceedings for press
4 hours
-
Ferry on Oti breaks down leaving drivers and passengers stranded
6 hours
-
Fidelity Bank uplifts Abbeykope D/A Basic School with new classrooms and renovations
6 hours
-
Nigeria invites bids for 12 new oil blocks, promises fair process
6 hours