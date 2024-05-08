Nana Ama Mcbrown to host Ghana to the World concert in USA 

Inside LLC’s highly-anticipated ‘Ghana to the World 2024: Back to the Future’ concert promises to be an unforgettable music experience.

Ghana’s illustrious actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has been announced as the host of the event.

Nana Ama Mcbrown will bring her trademark charm, wit, and infectious energy to the stage as she guides attendees through an evening of music, celebration, and remembrance.

With her extensive experience in the entertainment industry, Nana Ama McBrown is the perfect choice to lead the festivities.

Known for her versatile talent and magnetic presence, she has captivated audiences both on-screen and off-screen, earning her a reputation as one of Ghana’s most beloved personalities.

Performing at the 2024 Ghana to the World concert are Tiffany, 4x4, Kuami Eugene, Keche, Joey B, among others.

The event which brings people music lovers from around the world will be held on June 22, 2024 at the Palladium, New York.

