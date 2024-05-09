Newborn baby abandoned at church gate

A newborn baby was discovered Tuesday night in front of the Banana Inn–Mango Down branch of the Apostles Revelation Society (ARS) Church, near Dansoman.
The baby boy was discovered at about 2045 hours.
The baby, who appeared to have been born a few minutes before his discovery, had his umbilical cord intact.
It is, however, uncertain whether he was delivered at the scene or was brought and dumped there.
He was wrapped in a black apron and laid on the bare floor of the main church gate.
Some neighbours who discovered the baby took him to the Dansoman District Police Station to officially report the incident.
According to a Ghana News Agency (GNA) source, who accompanied the child to the Station, the baby was subsequently transferred to the Police Hospital for examination.
A Mobile Money vendor whose shop is close to the scene, where the baby was discovered, told the GNA that she earlier saw a woman seated close to the area, with her head fully covered.
However, she did not suspect any foul play until the news of the discovery broke.
Her story was corroborated by other neighbours who had earlier used the road.
Meanwhile, the Police are yet to come to the scene.
Latest Stories
-
Academic achievements, not a prerequisite to leadership competence – Asante Gold Country Director
7 mins
-
NHIA CEO demands an end to illegal NHIS fees
14 mins
-
2022 Births and Deaths report: 2099 children have doubtful paternity
22 mins
-
IMF official optimistic about sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery
27 mins
-
My ex-husband stole my identity and almost got me arrested
28 mins
-
3i Africa Summit receives support from 3000 global fintech leaders
38 mins
-
Invest in girls, young women to bridge gender gap in ICT – FAWE Ghana
2 hours
-
The last 24 months have been most tortuous for teachers – GNAT
2 hours
-
University of Mines and Technology to establish new technical training centre
2 hours
-
AMMREN Executive Secretary calls for school nutrition clubs to combat malnutrition
3 hours
-
Ferry on River Oti resumes operation
3 hours
-
Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal
3 hours
-
Black Queens set for Japan friendly in July
3 hours
-
Kumasi: WASCAL holds sub-regional workshop on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting food security
3 hours
-
Whoever says he won’t hand over power, will be the first to flee from this country – Prof. Joshua Alabi
3 hours