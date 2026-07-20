NPP must regain trust of businesses to remain relevant – Afoko

Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Awentami Paul Afoko, says the party must rebuild confidence among businesses and reclaim its traditional position as a champion of enterprise, innovation, and wealth creation to reconnect with Ghanaians and regain political relevance.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra to announce his bid for the position of National Chairman, Mr Afoko acknowledged that sections of the business community became dissatisfied with some policies and decisions taken during the NPP’s previous administration.

He said these concerns contributed to economic hardship, uncertainty, and declining confidence among some businesses, adding that the party must listen, reflect, and make the necessary corrections.

“To the business community, I say this: the NPP must regain your trust. We know that mistakes were made. We know that some of you felt disappointed. We know that some policies and actions created hardship, uncertainty, or frustration. As a party, we must have the humility to listen, to learn, and to correct what went wrong,” he stated.

Mr Afoko argued that the NPP’s political identity has historically been tied to economic empowerment, private initiative, and creating opportunities for individuals and businesses to grow.

He said the party must return to those principles by engaging key players in the economy, including traders, manufacturers, farmers, transport operators, artisans, professionals, contractors, technology entrepreneurs, and young start-ups.

“The NPP remains the natural home of business, enterprise, innovation, and wealth creation. We must work with traders, manufacturers, farmers, transport operators, artisans, professionals, contractors, technology entrepreneurs, and young start-ups to build a new prosperity agenda,” he said.

Mr Afoko stressed that a strong partnership between government and the private sector is critical for job creation, economic stability, and national development.

He added that rebuilding trust with businesses would require more than political promises, but a renewed commitment to policies that encourage investment, support entrepreneurship, and create an environment where citizens can pursue economic opportunities.

He maintained that the NPP’s future success depends on its ability to convince Ghanaians, particularly business owners and entrepreneurs, that it remains committed to building an economy driven by opportunity and innovation.

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