NPP NEC convenes to review internal reorganisation and election preparedness

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) are meeting today, Thursday, June 25, to deliberate on key issues affecting the party, with emphasis on internal reorganisation and preparations for upcoming internal elections.
The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts by the party to rebuild and reposition itself following its defeat in the 2024 general elections.
Sources within the party indicate that the NEC and National Council will receive updates on restructuring measures aimed at strengthening the party’s structures at the constituency, regional and national levels, as well as timelines and modalities for internal elections.
Ahead of today’s meeting, the party’s Steering Committee is said to have met on Wednesday to consider petitions filed against former Assin Central MP and former presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong.
The petitions reportedly follow recent criticisms by Kennedy Agyapong over the NPP’s failure to operationalise the Afari Military Hospital while in government, as well as warnings that he could “spill the beans” on alleged wrongdoing within the party if pushed further.
Some party members say Mr. Agyapong's comments undermine party unity and cohesion.
The Steering Committee is understood to have discussed the possibility of referring the matter to the party’s disciplinary committee for further investigation and recommendations.
Some party-affiliated groups have also called for sanctions, arguing that Mr. Agyapong’s conduct poses a threat to internal cohesion at a time when the party is seeking to consolidate and rebuild.
Meanwhile, tensions were visible at the venue of the meeting, as some grassroots members of the NPP gathered at the front of the auditorium, chanting “KEN MUST GO” ahead of the arrival of party executives for the crucial session.
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