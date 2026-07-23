NSMQ 2026 regional qualifiers rescheduled for July 25 to August 10

The organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have announced a new schedule for the commencement of the 2026 Regional Qualifiers after an earlier postponement.

In a post on Thursday, July 23, the organisers said the qualifiers will now take place from Saturday, July 25 to Monday, August 10, 2026, following extensive engagements with key stakeholders.

“Following extensive stakeholder engagement, the 2026 Regional Qualifiers will be held from July 25 to August 10, marking the start of another thrilling edition of the competition,” the organisers said. Following extensive stakeholder engagement, the 2026 Regional Qualifiers will be held from July 25 to August 10, marking the start of another thrilling edition of the competition.



Find attached the updated schedule. #NSMQ2026 #NSMQRegionals #Primetime pic.twitter.com/0YM0Fsx4lK — National Science & Maths Quiz (@NSMQGhana) July 23, 2026

The announcement follows an earlier notice indicating that the Regional Qualifiers had been postponed due to circumstances beyond the organisers’ control.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, the #RegionalQualifiers has been postponed. We appreciate your understanding and continued support. A new schedule will be announced soon,” the organisers stated.

The new dates are expected to pave the way for the return of the competition, with participating teams and stakeholders preparing for the regional phase ahead of the main tournament.

See the competition schedule below

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