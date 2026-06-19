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Obama moved to tears by wife Michelle’s speech

Source: BBC  
  19 June 2026 9:04pm
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Former US President Barack Obama was visibly moved as his wife Michelle Obama saluted his work during the opening of the new Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

He appeared to wipe away a tear as the former first lady hailed his achievements in office, including his efforts to expand healthcare and his attainment of a Nobel Peace Prize.

The latter remark was widely interpreted as a jibe at his successor, Donald Trump, who has coveted the same accolade during his own time in office.

Living former presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Joe Biden attended the event but Trump, who has long feuded with the Obamas, was not invited.

The BBC has contacted the White House for comment.

The Chicago attraction, a monument to the eight years the couple spent in the White House, has been in the works since Obama, the 44th president, left the Oval Office a decade ago.

The Obamas chose the Jackson Park neighbourhood on the South Side for the 20-acre campus, near the home where they lived before moving to the White House.

Obama said he hoped the centre would "remind us what we can achieve when we embrace our shared responsibilities as citizens".

Michelle Obama used her speech to address her husband directly and salute his resilience. "Barack, you gotta look at me," she said, drawing laughter from her audience. "Eight years in the crucible and not once did you melt from the heat."

Her husband had done "the people's work", she went on to say, touting his record on the economy and the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden, alongside his achievements on healthcare and the Nobel prize.

Barack Obama had been held to a "higher standard" as America's first black president, she added. She told her husband he had battled "lies about your birthright, your faith, your patriotism".

When he took the microphone, Barack Obama addressed the emotions of the day, saying of his wife: "She knew she was going to mess me up, and she did it anyway."

Obama, who was president from 2009-17, told visitors that the centre had been planned as a "vibrant, living celebration of community".

Like his wife, he did not mention Trump by name, but made pointed remarks that were interpreted by analysts as rebukes of the current administration.

He suggested that America was currently experiencing "anger and division" but that Americans were "looking for fairness and common sense and mutual respect".

Universal Images Group via Getty Images The Obama Presidential Center, a large modern stone building, rises over a lush green park and benches in Chicago
The project's architectural centrepiece has faced some criticism
Talia Sprague/Bloomberg via Getty Images People stand and look at an exhibit of campaign merchandise and supporter-made memorabilia from Obama's presidential campaigns
The new centre features memorabilia from Obama's presidential campaigns
Getty Images Former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden, from left, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, and former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pose ahead of the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center, in John Lewis Plaza, on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office.
The Obamas were joined for the event by other former presidents and first ladies from both parties: Joe and Jill Biden, George W and Laura Bush, and Bill and Hillary Clinton (also the former US secretary of state)
Aerial view of the Obama Presidential Center park and cultural complex in Chicago, built in Jackson Park. Labels highlight key features including a museum building, a public library, a playground, and a gym with a basketball court. The Chicago skyline is visible in the distance, marked as “Central Chicago.” An inset map of the US shows the location of Chicago. A white outline traces the site boundary, and the image is credited to Getty Images
Scott Olson/Getty Images A woman views a selection of dresses worn by Michelle Obama while she was first lady. The dresses are patterned and displayed on mannequins, accompanied by the shoes and other accessories worn with them.
The museum also features items from Michelle Obama's tenure as first lady, including a selection of dresses she wore during key moments

Other dignitaries attending Thursday's event included former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who were both in office during Obama's tenure.

Artists including Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Common, Marc Anthony, U2's Bono and The Edge performed, as well as Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder.

Rock legend and hometown hero Eddie Vedder, the Illinois-born frontman of Pearl Jam, performed an original song he wrote.

Talia Sprague/Bloomberg via Getty Images Stuffed chairs, lamps and dark wood furniture fill a replica of the Oval Office, with parts of the space sectioned off by red velvet ropes. Two people examine the space
Visitors to the centre can also pose inside a replica of the Oval Office as it looked when Obama was president
Joshua Lott for The Washington Post via Getty Images A room is lined with bookshelves and filled with book displayed made of light wood. There is a blue and green carpet and irregular orb lights hang from the ceiling.
The Chicago Public Library has a branch at the centre
Talia Sprague/Bloomberg via Getty Images Two sets of swings are shown on a teal and purple playground surface. They are surrounded by lush landscaping and wooden benches and walking paths.
The property includes community amenities such as park space, a playground and a basketball court
Getty Images Award-winning rapper Common performs onstage while John Legend plays piano at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago
US musicians John Legend and Common performed at the opening

US presidents traditionally open libraries following their tenure in office. Some serve as simple repositories for papers and key artefacts from their namesake administration, while others have grander ambitions as museums and cultural destinations.

The Obama centre combines elements of a museum and reading room with community centre amenities such as a playground, basketball court, recording studio and public library.

But the project was not without its problems. Its 225ft (67m) high monolithic architectural centrepiece has drawn mixed reviews.

The public park area allotted to the centre sparked local opposition and legal battles.

The privately funded project - with a reported $850m (£641m) pricetag - also faced cost overruns and delays.

Fears from local residents that the attraction would accelerate gentrification on the South Side added to the controversy.

But supporters said the new attraction would boost tourism to Chicago and was a fitting tribute to the nation's first black president.

Getty Images Eddie Vedder points onstage while he performs with Guitars Over Guns during the dedication ceremony.
Rock legend Eddie Vedder played an original song written with youth band Guitars Over Guns
Getty Images Christina Aguilera performs onstage wearing a cream coloured gown in front of an orchestra during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.
US singer Christina Aguilera sang What a Wonderful World

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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