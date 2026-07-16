Odumase accident death toll increases to 13; hospitalised victims in stable condition

The death toll of Wednesday night's tragic road accident at Odumase in the Ashanti region has increased to 13, as the body of a male adult has been discovered at the accident scene.

One more victim is reported trapped under the accident vehicle, almost 24 hours after the accident.

Medical officers at the Akim Central Municipal Hospital say 32 victims, including nine children, aged between seven months and two years, have been stabilised as doctors monitor their recovery.

Thirteen more patients have been stabilised at the Stewards Hospital, a private facility in Yakwei, and are out of danger.

The accident saw 12 people, including a five-year-old boy, lose their lives instantly as an Accra-bound cargo truck loaded with tomatoes veered off its lane and collided head-on with an oncoming bus from the Accra-Kumasi direction at Odumase near Konongo.

A resident of Odumase, Bishop Omane, who witnessed the accident, says the driver of the cargo truck, who is among those dead, was wrongly overtaking a tanker truck and collided head-on with the oncoming bus.

Kofi Yeboah, an Okada rider who was attracted by the explosion that followed the collision, tells JoyNews it took several minutes before the arrival of emergency service providers.

One of the accident victims, 20-year-old Mabel Agbelor, tells JoyNews the cargo truck veered off onto the lane of their bus, leading to the accident.

The Konongo Divisional Commander of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Division, ASP Frank Asare Awuah, says two accidents were recorded at the same spot on Wednesday.

The situation forced NADMO to mount warning signposts to warn motorists of the dangers on the road.

Police say motorists would rather choose to either overtake wrongly or overspeed.

Meanwhile, residents are asking when the abandoned Konongo bypass project could be completed to reduce the carnage on the road.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.