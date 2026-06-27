OFFICIAL: Qualification confirmed for Ghana before Croatia kick-off

The Black Stars have secured qualification to the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 before kicking a ball in their final Group L fixture against Croatia, following results elsewhere that confirmed Ghana's place in the knockout stage.

The development means Ghana becomes one of five countries, alongside Egypt, England, Portugal and Paraguay, to book an early passage to the next phase of the tournament under FIFA's newly expanded 48-team World Cup format.

Ghana accumulated four points from its opening two matches after edging Panama 1-0 before an impressive draw against England, a return that has now been confirmed as sufficient to guarantee progression regardless of the outcome of the final group encounter.

The qualification was sealed on Friday after results in Group H altered the threshold required to advance, ensuring that teams with four points are mathematically certain of reaching the Round of 32.

Under the competition's expanded format, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups automatically qualify for the knockout stage, while the eight best third-placed teams also progress. The new system has created several scenarios in which teams can confirm qualification before completing all three group matches.

While Ghana's place in the knockout stage is assured, Saturday's meeting with Croatia remains crucial, as it will determine the Black Stars' final position in Group L and, consequently, the calibre of opponent they will face in the Round of 32.

A victory over the 2018 World Cup finalists could hand Ghana top spot in the group and potentially a more favourable knockout pairing, while a draw or defeat could still see the Black Stars finish second or among the leading third-placed teams, depending on other results.

The qualification marks a significant turnaround for Ghana after the disappointment of exiting at the group stage during the previous World Cup.

The Black Stars have impressed with their resilience throughout the group stage. A dramatic stoppage-time winner against Panama gave Ghana the perfect start before an accomplished performance against England strengthened belief that the four-time African champions are capable of making a deep run in the tournament.

The return of midfielder Thomas Partey, who missed the opening match because of travel documentation issues but is now available, is expected to further strengthen Ghana's chances against Croatia.

Elsewhere, Paraguay has also confirmed its place in the Round of 32 and will face Germany in the knockout stage. The identities of Ghana's opponents, as well as those of Egypt, England and Portugal, will only become known after the conclusion of the final round of group matches.

With qualification already secured, attention now shifts to Croatia as the Black Stars seek to maintain their unbeaten record, finish strongly in Group L and head into the knockout phase with renewed confidence and momentum.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.