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The One Vecta AI Summit 2026 is where ideas meet real-world application. Experience AI in action through hands-on workshops, live demonstrations, and practical industry use cases designed for leaders, innovators, and decision-makers.
From AI in FinTech and HealthTech to Agritech and ClimateTech, the summit brings together industry experts, startups, and policymakers to explore how intelligent systems are transforming Africa’s industries.
This is more than a conference - it’s a platform for execution, collaboration, and real impact.
Date: September 8–9, 2026
Location: Palms by Eagles, Accra
Early Bird Tickets: GHS 1,995
Secure Your Tickets Here: https://onevectasummit.com/delegate-pass/
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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