Over 20 public schools in Volta Region suffer roof damage from rainstorm

Recent heavy rainfall in the Anlo Constituency of the Volta Region has resulted in extensive damage to several public Senior High Schools and basic schools, leaving a significant impact on the educational infrastructure in the area.

The storm tore off the roofing of structures in seven Senior High Schools and 18 basic schools, exposing students and staff to harsh weather conditions and disrupting academic activities in the affected institutions.

The headmaster of Anlo Senior High School, Wisdom Adeti, spoke out about the urgent need for government intervention to address the pressing issue.

In an interview with Citi TV on Wednesday, May 8, Mr. Adeti highlighted the devastation caused by the rainstorm. Critical facilities such as the ICT lab, physics lab, and dining halls suffered severe damage, exacerbating the challenges faced by the educational institutions in the aftermath of the storm.

The headteacher emphasised the importance of immediate support to repair the damaged infrastructure and ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.

With crucial academic and communal spaces compromised by the storm's impact, the need for swift action from government authorities and relevant stakeholders is paramount to mitigate further disruptions to the education sector in the region.

“Currently we have a windy rainstorm that has caused devastation to the structures have in the school. Currently, my ICT lab, physics lab, visual art lab, and other buildings have been ripped off. The most serious one is my kitchen and temporal dining hall built in 2012 for that fact they the actual dining hasn’t been completed.’’

Seth Yormewu, the Municipal Chief Executive for the Anloga District Assembly, has underscored the gravity of the situation caused by the recent rainstorm.

He stressed the urgent need for intervention from the Ministry of Education to comprehensively address the extensive damage inflicted on educational infrastructure in the area.

“It’s not easy. I’ve not seen some before especially in public schools. When you go to VOLTASCO, it’s one of the new senior high schools in my district and because of the rain, all the roofs are ripped off. When you go to Anlo SHS and other public schools. The damage is so huge that the assembly alone cannot afford it."

“So that’s why we are appealing to the philanthropists if they come to our aid and support us with roofing sheets and anything. We are also appealing to the Ministry of Education," he said.

