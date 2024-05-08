Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee issues ultimatum to AMA auditor over unaccounted cash

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, James Klutse Avedzi

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has issued a stern rebuke to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), particularly its internal auditor, Ridwan Kokroko, over unaccounted revenue totalling GH¢110,000.

This comes after the Auditor General's report highlighted that six revenue collectors failed to deposit GH¢151,000 into the assembly's account.

In response to the committee's inquiry, AMA officials acknowledged the discrepancy, stating that part of the funds had been recovered, leaving GH¢110,000 still missing.

Chairman of the committee, James Klutse Avedzi, expressed frustration with the internal auditor, attributing negligence to the situation.

He emphasised the urgency of the matter, demanding that Kokroko provide proof of the missing funds within two weeks.

Mr Avedzi warned that failure to do so would result in the auditor being held accountable for refunding the money.

The Chair's statement underscored the committee's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in public financial management, signalling a zero-tolerance approach toward financial irregularities.

