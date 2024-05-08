The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has issued a stern rebuke to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), particularly its internal auditor, Ridwan Kokroko, over unaccounted revenue totalling GH¢110,000.
This comes after the Auditor General's report highlighted that six revenue collectors failed to deposit GH¢151,000 into the assembly's account.
In response to the committee's inquiry, AMA officials acknowledged the discrepancy, stating that part of the funds had been recovered, leaving GH¢110,000 still missing.
Chairman of the committee, James Klutse Avedzi, expressed frustration with the internal auditor, attributing negligence to the situation.
He emphasised the urgency of the matter, demanding that Kokroko provide proof of the missing funds within two weeks.
Mr Avedzi warned that failure to do so would result in the auditor being held accountable for refunding the money.
The Chair's statement underscored the committee's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in public financial management, signalling a zero-tolerance approach toward financial irregularities.
Latest Stories
-
Reality zone with Vicky Wireko: SSNIT to run out of resources? No, pensioner’s only hope and sure banker
2 mins
-
Banking consultant applauds Société Générale’s exit from Ghanaian Market
9 mins
-
Michael Quashie: The Sweet Forbidden Fruit of Ghana’s Public Procurement
17 mins
-
Akufo-Addo commits to aiding local manufacturing firms
19 mins
-
Archbishop Charles Agyinasare appointed President of Bible Society of Ghana
21 mins
-
Akufo-Addo is the most corrupt president in Ghana’s history – Nii Lante Vanderpuye
24 mins
-
Bank of Ghana vows continued oversight of financial institutions
25 mins
-
It’s your worst history as President that Ghanaians will vote against in 2024 poll – Nii Lante to Akufo-Addo
45 mins
-
BoG denies plans for Cybersecurity Levy on banking transactions
47 mins
-
Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee issues ultimatum to AMA auditor over unaccounted cash
58 mins
-
Building a credible register not EC’s responsibility alone – Haruna Mohammed
1 hour
-
Attorney General requests live coverage of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill proceedings
1 hour
-
5 painfully brutal truths about being a married man’s mistress
1 hour
-
Kwame Sowu: Turning Departure of Foreign Enterprises into Local Opportunities
1 hour
-
We didn’t clear Cecilia Dapaah; we gave EOCO platinum information – OSP
1 hour