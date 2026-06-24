Paul Afoko denies involvement in Adams Mahama’s death, calls for NPP unity ahead of delegates conference

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko, has firmly denied any involvement in the death of the party's late Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama, while calling for reconciliation and unity within the party ahead of its upcoming National Delegates Conference.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with party members in Bolgatanga on Tuesday as part of his nationwide stakeholder engagement tour, Mr Afoko rejected longstanding allegations linking him or his family to the circumstances surrounding the death of the late regional chairman.

"Our late Regional Chairman, Adams, I can stand here today and tell you that I had no hand in what happened to him. My family had no hand in what happened to him," he said.

Adams Mahama died in May 2015 after suffering severe injuries from an acid attack outside his residence in Bolgatanga. The incident shocked the nation and triggered extensive investigations and court proceedings, while also deepening divisions within the NPP at the time.

Addressing party members, Mr Afoko said attempts to associate him or his family with the tragic incident were unfounded and ignored the longstanding relationship between the two families.

According to him, the Afoko and Mahama families have maintained close traditional and personal ties for generations, making allegations of his involvement difficult to comprehend.

"We allowed people to come and play games with us. But I want to state clearly that neither my family nor I had anything to do with the death of Adams Mahama," he reiterated.

Mr Afoko noted that the events surrounding the death of the late regional chairman contributed significantly to internal divisions within the party and underscored the need for healing and reconciliation among party faithful.

He urged members to put aside their differences and work together to rebuild trust, strengthen party structures, and position the NPP for future electoral success.

The former National Chairman is currently undertaking a nationwide outreach programme as part of his campaign to return to the party's top leadership position. During the engagement in Bolgatanga, he outlined aspects of his vision for the NPP, including strengthening grassroots structures and expanding the role of polling station executives in the party's decision-making processes.

Mr Afoko stressed that unity would be critical as the party prepares for future political contests and called on members to focus on collective progress rather than internal divisions.

He said a stronger and more united NPP would be better positioned to address the challenges ahead and reconnect with its support base across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.