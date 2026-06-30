Police arrest suspect in violent assault and rape case in Okorase

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with the assault, robbery and rape of a woman at Okorase Junction 3 in Koforidua.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 30, the Police identified the suspect as Isaac Anim, who was arrested following intelligence-led investigations into the incident reported on June 15, 2026.

According to the statement, the suspect allegedly attacked the victim and robbed her of an iPhone 11, US$200 and a pack of food before sexually assaulting her and fleeing the scene.

Police said operatives from the Regional Police Intelligence Department (RPID) tracked Isaac Anim to his hideout at Awukugwa near Adukrom, where he was arrested on Friday, June 26.

A search conducted during the operation led to the recovery of the victim’s mobile phone. Investigators said the suspect allegedly used the victim’s SIM card to fraudulently withdraw money from a mobile money (MoMo) vendor.

The suspect has since been handed over to the Eastern Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), which is continuing investigations into the case.

Police further disclosed that preliminary investigations have linked Isaac Anim to six additional cases involving robbery, rape and the defilement of a 10-year-old girl in the Okorase area.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.