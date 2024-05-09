Recording BVR kit serial numbers will help trace and match data – NDC justifies demand from EC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has justified its decision to record the serial numbers of all the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits deployed for the limited voter registration exercise.

This follows the refusal of the Electoral Commission to release the serial numbers to the party.

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 9, the EC had explained that releasing the serial numbers to external parties could pose major risks to the security and integrity of the electoral system and its operations.

The EC said they have put measures in place to ensure the transparency of the ongoing registration exercise, while urging the opposition party to trust the Commission.

But addressing the press at the party’s head office in Accra, National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said trust cannot be the basis for any election.

He explained that acquiring the serial numbers of all the BVR kits used in the limited registration process will help the party “to track, identify and match every data emanating from a specific district or electoral area.”

“The serial numbers will also help us track all unauthorized personnel who will operate the BVR kit in an electoral area. We are determined to ring-fence the threat and risk for the 2024 election by documenting the serial number of each BVR kits that will be used in this registration exercise.

"Our agents also have firm instruction that if any BVR kit malfunction and are replaced during registration, they should record the new BVR kit and the date and time,” he added.

Mr. Nketia also argued that with some BVR kits stolen and their serial numbers known to unidentified individuals, it does not make sense for the EC to deny them access to the available kits.

"If we cannot track those that are missing, at least we can track those that are in use now so that when we know those that are in use, then data from any other equipment not in use will then be rejected as fraudulent data.

".....and you are saying you won’t allow us to take the serial numbers.

"We are utterly surprised that this precautionary measure, simple as it may be, is being resisted by the Electoral Commission".

He further questioned the stance of the EC and the motive for denying their request.

"Why is the EC resisting and stopping NDC registration agents from recording the serial numbers of BVR kits?

"The question is, 'what does the EC have to hide?.. what is their fear over the recording of serial numbers knowing very well that some have been stolen under their watch?

"We are saying let us track and protect those that are stolen and you are resisting, are you not part of the thieves?"

