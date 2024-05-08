Red Eye secures management deal with George Britton’s Revolve Muzic 

Red Eye, one half of the 2Toff music duo, has entered into a management deal with George Britton’s Revolve Muzic.

According to a post made by Hammer of the Last Two, this is a partnership management deal between Red Eye’s team and the new management company.

“I’m glad to report that the wait is finally over. Following an extended period of negotiations over the past 3 months, RedEye has at last secured a management partnership with George Britton’s Revolve Music,” Hammer wrote on his Facebook page.

Hammer who has been supporting Red Eye’s career for the past year indicated that the partnership is what is needed at this time to propel the artiste to the next chapter.

Hammer of the Last Two

Commending Red Eye for his strength and resilience, particularly throughout the arduous journey of overcoming so much over the past year and a half, Hammer disclosed the new deal means he brings to the end his involvement in spearheading the affairs of Red Eye.

"This milestone signifies the formal conclusion of my Stewardship of RedEye and I’m glad it was all worth it. Henceforth, all business endeavors are to be directed to Revolve Music. Thank you to everyone who played a role in this journey," he added.

Revolve Muzic, owned by Ghanaian music executive George Mensah Britton, is a management company led by Emmanuel Bentsi-Sam (aka Babilo) in Ghana and his road manager is Emmanuel Addison (aka Kuus).

George Britton has revealed to Joy Entertainment his company will be taking care of Red Eye's music projects and activities for the next two years.

"Two singles will be released from now to August, and his maiden album drops in October," he further hinted.

Red Eye, a songwriter, music producer and performer while with the 2Toff group released songs such as 'Ye Na Bra', 'Tsofi', 'Bon Arrivaile', 'Ma Swagga Back', among others.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.