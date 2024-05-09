https://www.myjoyonline.com/rick-ross-applauds-medikal-for-o2-concert-hints-at-collaboration/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/rick-ross-applauds-medikal-for-o2-concert-hints-at-collaboration/
Music

Rick Ross applauds Medikal for O2 concert, hints at collaboration

Source: Nasiba Yakubu  
  9 May 2024 10:26am

American rapper, Rick Ross has congratulated Ghanaian rapper Medikal for the success of his first UK headline show at Indigo, O2.

During an Instagram Live conversation, Rick Ross expressed his happiness for Medikal's achievements, adding that he foresees even greater success on a global scale.

“You deserve it…you are most definitely a legend and you are going to get big like the world. All you’ve got to do is keep shining, stay real with the real ones,” the American rapper said.

Furthermore, Rick Ross hinted at a potential collaboration with Medikal, though details were not disclosed.

He also shared his enjoyment of Medikal’s track "Stobborn Accademy" featuring Shatta Wale, highlighting its popularity even in the United States.

When Medikal explained the meaning of the song, Rick Ross jokingly expressed his desire to be part of it.

