Rick Ross applauds Medikal for O2 concert, hints at collaboration

American rapper, Rick Ross has congratulated Ghanaian rapper Medikal for the success of his first UK headline show at Indigo, O2.
During an Instagram Live conversation, Rick Ross expressed his happiness for Medikal's achievements, adding that he foresees even greater success on a global scale.
“You deserve it…you are most definitely a legend and you are going to get big like the world. All you’ve got to do is keep shining, stay real with the real ones,” the American rapper said.
Furthermore, Rick Ross hinted at a potential collaboration with Medikal, though details were not disclosed.
He also shared his enjoyment of Medikal’s track "Stobborn Accademy" featuring Shatta Wale, highlighting its popularity even in the United States.
When Medikal explained the meaning of the song, Rick Ross jokingly expressed his desire to be part of it.
Latest Stories
-
Academic achievements, not a prerequisite to leadership competence – Asante Gold Country Director
9 mins
-
NHIA CEO demands an end to illegal NHIS fees
16 mins
-
2022 Births and Deaths report: 2099 children have doubtful paternity
24 mins
-
IMF official optimistic about sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery
29 mins
-
My ex-husband stole my identity and almost got me arrested
30 mins
-
5 little things you should never do on a first date, no matter what
35 mins
-
3i Africa Summit receives support from 3000 global fintech leaders
40 mins
-
Invest in girls, young women to bridge gender gap in ICT – FAWE Ghana
2 hours
-
The last 24 months have been most tortuous for teachers – GNAT
2 hours
-
University of Mines and Technology to establish new technical training centre
2 hours
-
AMMREN Executive Secretary calls for school nutrition clubs to combat malnutrition
3 hours
-
Ferry on River Oti resumes operation
3 hours
-
Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal
3 hours
-
Black Queens set for Japan friendly in July
3 hours
-
Kumasi: WASCAL holds sub-regional workshop on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting food security
3 hours