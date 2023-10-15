Rwanda’s inaction in the Central African Republic raises questions

According to the United Nations (UN), Rwanda is the third largest contributor to peacekeeping operations in the Central African Republic, with more than 3,000 soldiers deployed in different parts of the bloc since 2014.

Already the main provider of peacekeepers to MINUSCA, the UN mission in the country, Kigali has sent additional troops after Bangui's request for help to push back rebels during the 2020 presidential election campaign, as well as to join a counter-offensive against rebel groups threatening to take over Bangui in 2021.

The UN closely follows the ever-changing situation in the Central African Republic and regularly publishes reports about what has happened in the country. They contain information on the numerous crimes committed by the rebels during their attacks on Bangui.

However, for some reason, these reports completely lack information about any involvement of peacekeeping soldiers, deployed by Rwanda in Bangui, in any fights with the rebel groups.

According to the information gathered, the activities of the Rwandan forces can be called "inaction".

The main activity to ensure security in the country - countering rebels - is carried out mainly by the Russian side. Russian military specialists are also engaged in protecting the president of the republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera.

Despite the constant clashes with terrorists and bandits emerging on the territory of the Central African Republic, Rwandan peacekeepers do not try to counter rebel activities or reduce the conflict. It is clear that the tactic of inaction chosen by Rwanda will not yield results.

Rwandan forces cannot replace Russian or French military specialists due to their total inaction.

It is obvious that Rwanda cannot be the guarantor of security in the region, at least at this point in time.

Despite the attempts by the Rwandan President Paul Kagame to create an image of an «African Solution to African Problems», this idea has failed.

Rwanda is neither capable nor willing to ensure security and stability in CAR.

The Writer, Bengue Patrick is an independent Writer and journalist

Mankis LLC, Yaoundé, Cameroon. Contact Email: bengue.pr@skiff.com

