Sammy Gyamfi threatens legal action over claims linking him to GH¢200m GoldBod allegation

Lawyers representing lawyer and politician Sammy Gyamfi, Esq. have issued a legal notice demanding an immediate stop to the circulation of what they describe as false and defamatory allegations linking their client to an alleged GH¢200 million financial impropriety involving the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

The notice, issued on Wednesday, August 5, follows the circulation of claims on traditional and social media platforms alleging that an individual identified as Dominic Bonsu is or was the personal bodyguard of Mr Gyamfi and that Mr Bonsu allegedly absconded with GH¢200 million belonging to the GoldBod.

The lawyers have rejected the allegations in their entirety, describing them as "false, malicious, reckless and devoid of any factual or legal basis."

"We issue this Legal Notice in our capacity as Solicitors for Hon. Sammy Gyamfi Esq., and pursuant to his express instructions," the statement said.

The legal notice places all individuals, media organisations and online platforms involved in publishing or sharing the claims on formal notice to immediately stop any further dissemination.

"Accordingly, all persons are hereby placed on formal notice to immediately cease and desist from originating, publishing, republishing, circulating, transmitting, or otherwise disseminating these false and defamatory statements in any form or medium," the lawyers stated.

The solicitors stated that Mr Gyamfi has never had any personal, professional or business relationship with Mr Dominic Bonsu and rejected claims that the two individuals are connected.

"For the avoidance of doubt: Hon. Sammy Gyamfi, Esq. has never met, known, engaged or maintained any personal or professional relationship whatsoever with Mr Dominic Bonsu," the notice stated.

The lawyers further clarified that Mr Bonsu was never employed by Mr Gyamfi or served in any capacity associated with him.

"Mr Dominic Bonsu has never served as the bodyguard, personal security officer, employee, agent, representative, or associate of our Client," they added.

The legal representatives also denied allegations that Mr Bonsu took GH¢200 million belonging to the Ghana Gold Board, describing the claim as fabricated and unsupported.

"The allegation that Mr Dominic Bonsu absconded with GH¢200 million belonging to the Ghana Gold Board is false, fabricated, malicious, and wholly without factual or legal foundation," the statement said.

The lawyers maintained that neither Mr Gyamfi nor the Ghana Gold Board entrusted, transferred or paid GH¢200 million, or any other public funds, to Mr Bonsu.

They warned that any publication suggesting that Mr Gyamfi authorised, facilitated, participated in, condoned or benefited from alleged financial wrongdoing would be considered defamatory and subject to legal action.

"Any publication suggesting that our Client authorised, facilitated, participated in, condoned, or benefited from any alleged financial impropriety is false, defamatory and actionable at law," the notice stated.

The solicitors also addressed claims that a company linked to Mr Bonsu had dealings with the Ghana Gold Board.

They explained that even if Dominic Bonsu Ventures held a licence issued by, or was regulated by, the Ghana Gold Board, such a relationship would not establish any connection between Mr Bonsu and Mr Gyamfi.

"The mere fact, if any, that Dominic Bonsu Ventures held a licence issued by, or was regulated by, the Ghana Gold Board neither establishes nor can lawfully be construed as establishing any personal, professional, or business relationship between Mr. Dominic Bonsu and our Client," the lawyers stated.

The legal notice warned that any further publication or republication of the allegations would be treated as a separate legal wrong, potentially exposing individuals and organisations involved in the dissemination to liability.

"Each fresh publication, republication, transmission, or dissemination of these allegations shall constitute a separate actionable wrong for which the publisher, author, broadcaster, administrator, editor, or any person involved in its dissemination may be held personally liable," the statement cautioned.

The lawyers also warned that relying on information obtained from social media or attributing the claims to another source would not provide protection against possible defamation claims.

"Neither attribution to a third party nor reliance upon content obtained from social media or other online sources shall constitute a defence to the publication of defamatory material," they added.

Mr Gyamfi's legal team said they had received instructions to commence civil proceedings against any person or organisation that continues to publish or circulate the allegations.

The possible legal remedies listed include claims for general damages, aggravated damages, exemplary damages where applicable, injunctive relief, legal costs and any other relief available under Ghanaian law.

"Our Client has instructed us to institute all necessary civil legal proceedings, including claims for general damages, aggravated damages, exemplary damages where appropriate, injunctive relief, costs and any further or ancillary relief available in law, against any person or entity that publishes, republishes or disseminates these false and defamatory allegations," the notice stated.

The lawyers cemphasised that the legal notice was issued without prejudice to any rights and remedies available to Mr Gyamfi, which they said remain fully reserved.

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