Selorm Dogbe seeks support as he eyes historic IFBB Championship in Spain

When the final results were announced at the IFBB Mr Equinox International Bodybuilding Championship in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, earlier this year, Samson Selorm Dogbe had done what no Ghanaian had ever done before, he emerged as the overall winner, clinching his second professional card in the men's classic physique category.

The competition, held at the prestigious Palais de la Culture from 7th to 12th February 2026, brought together the finest bodybuilders from across West Africa, but it was Dogbe who stole the spotlight.

For the soft-spoken Ghanaian, who balances his grueling training schedule with his work as a massage therapist and personal trainer, these victories are not just personal milestones, they are a testament to the power of discipline, hard work, and an unshakable belief in representing the motherland.

A Journey Forged in Discipline

Dogbe's journey into the world of bodybuilding began in 2018, driven by a passion for sculpting the perfect physique.

Two years of relentless training later, he stepped onto the competitive stage for the first time in 2020. Now at 33 years old, what followed was a testament to the power of hard work and discipline.

"All these titles and medals I have won did not come by luck but by sheer hard work and discipline," Dogbe told Graphic Sports. "Discipline got me the awards."

His first major breakthrough came in 2025 when he won his first pro card in the men's physique category at the IFBB West African Championships in Accra.

That victory earned him a spot on the world stage in Dubai, Fujairah, where he competed against the best in the world and advanced to the semifinals, a remarkable achievement for a debutant on the global circuit.

Making History at the Palais de la Culture

But Dogbe was far from satisfied. Earlier this year, he traveled to Abidjan for the IFBB Mr Equinox International Bodybuilding Championship, held from 7th to 12th February at the iconic Palais de la Culture, one of West Africa's premier venues, attracting elite competitors and high-ranking federation officials from across the region.

Competing in the men's classic physique category, Dogbe not only won his division but emerged as the overall winner of the entire competition.

In doing so, Samson Selorm Dogbe became the first Ghanaian champion in the history of the Mr Equinox competition.

The victory was all the more significant as it secured his second pro card, granting him access to the professional level of the sport, a symbol of achieving the highest level of accomplishment in bodybuilding.

Triumph on the World Stage

Dogbe's second pro card qualification earned him another shot at global glory, this time in Thailand, where the IFBB Mr Universe championship brought together athletes from over 40 countries.

Against this formidable field, the Ghanaian bodybuilder rose to the occasion and emerged as the overall winner in his category, cementing his status as one of the finest classic physique bodybuilders in the world.

The triumph, which came just last Sunday, has sent shockwaves through the bodybuilding community and further solidified Dogbe's reputation as a force to be reckoned with on the international stage.

A Call for National Recognition

Fresh from his historic triumph in Thailand, Dogbe has received an invitation to what he describes as the biggest stage in the history of bodybuilding, the IFBB World Championship, scheduled to be held in Santa Susana, Spain. The invitation is a rare honour that underscores the heights Ghanaian bodybuilding has reached on the global stage.

However, the champion is appealing to the Ministry of Sports for support to enable him to honour the invitation and compete at the highest level.

"I am pleading with the Ministry of Sports to aid me in this event," Dogbe said.

"It is not just me winning, it is the name of Ghana being lifted on the world bodybuilding stage. Bodybuilders are really taking Ghana to the other worlds, and we deserve the same attention and support given to other sports."

His appeal comes at a time when Ghanaian bodybuilding is enjoying a renaissance, with athletes like Dogbe flying the national flag high across continents. He believes that with proper backing, Ghanaian bodybuilders can achieve even greater feats and bring more glory to the nation.

A National Hero with a Humble Profession

Beyond the stage, Dogbe leads a life dedicated to health and wellness, working as a massage therapist and personal trainer, professions that have undoubtedly deepened his understanding of the human body and given him an edge in his athletic pursuits.

His daily work involves helping others recover and build strength, but it is on the competition platform that he has become a symbol of national pride.

Dogbe's achievements have not gone unnoticed. He was part of the national bodybuilding team, the Black Muscles, which returned from Abidjan with three Pro Cards, four gold medals, two silver, four bronze, and overall second place out of 10 countries at the 2026 IFBB Mr Equinox Bodybuilding Championships.

The 24-member Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association contingent, comprising 10 officials and 14 athletes, had earlier paid a courtesy call on Ghana's Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire, Brigadier General Alhassan Abu (Rtd), who welcomed the team and encouraged them to make Ghana proud.

GBFA President, Abdul Hayye Yartey, hailed the athletes for their consistency. "These achievements are very important because Ghana has built a reputation as a household name when it comes to bodybuilding in Africa," he told Graphic Sports.

Looking Ahead

For Samson Selorm Dogbe, the journey is far from over. With two pro cards to his name and historic victories on both the African and world stages, the most recent coming just last Sunday in Thailand, he has proven that with discipline, dedication, and an unwavering belief in oneself, even the loftiest dreams are within reach.

As he prepares for the monumental challenge of the IFBB World Championship in Santa Susana, Spain, scheduled for later this year, he carries with him not just his own ambitions, but the hopes of a nation, and the quiet pride of a massage therapist and personal trainer who refused to settle for anything less than greatness.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.