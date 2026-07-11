Dr. Dave Bishop appointed Executive Chairman of Prince De Henry Educational Complex

Prince De Henry Educational Complex has announced the formal appointment of Dr. Dave Bishop as Executive Chairman & Co-Director of Strategic Development and Institutional Partnerships, formalising a strategic collaboration designed to link sport, education and community development across Ghana and beyond.

Dr. Bishop, who serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Bishop Boxing Promotions and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Best of Bukom University, brings to the role over four decades of experience in entertainment and sports promotion.

His appointment signals a major step forward in the institution's commitment to holistic education that combines academic excellence with vocational training and athletic development.

Under Dr. Bishop's leadership, the partnership will support the creation of a modern boxing gym, an Information and Communication Technology centre, scholarship programmes, vocational training, and an Eight-Week Boxing Education Certificate Programme, all aimed at advancing youth empowerment, life skills, entrepreneurship and career pathways for aspiring athletes and students.

"The fusion of sport and education creates opportunity at scale," said Dr. Dave Bishop.

"I am honoured to help build sustainable programmes that give young people the tools, discipline and pathways to succeed in sport and life. Together with Prince De Henry, we will invest in facilities, training and scholarships that transform communities and open doors for future generations."

Key Highlights of the Partnership

· Establishment and ongoing development of the Bishop Boxing Promotions ICT Centre

· Planning and development of a modern Bishop Boxing Gym Academy and Prince De Henry Sports Development Programme

· Scholarships, educational exchanges and practical training for students and athletes

· Fundraising, donor engagement and strategic investment initiatives to support long-term sustainability

· Promotion of sports education as a pathway for academic excellence and career development

A Proven Track Record of Impact

Dr. Bishop's appointment comes on the heels of a series of remarkable achievements that have positioned him as one of the most influential figures in Ghanaian boxing and community development.

Presidential Honours: In 2024, Dr. Bishop received the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from United States President Joe Biden, in recognition of over 4,000 hours of volunteer service, a rare honour bestowed upon individuals whose voluntary service has made a measurable impact on their communities.

Global Recognition: In June 2026, Dr. Bishop was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Global Partnership Leadership and Sports Management from Kennedy University of France, recognising his work at the intersection of sport, entrepreneurship, and international community development.

He is also on track to receive a Master of Business Administration in International Business at the university's December 2026 convocation in Boston, Massachusetts.

Community Leadership: Beyond the ring, Dr. Bishop serves as Development Chief of Nyanfeku Ekroful in Ghana's Central Region, under the stool name Nana Ekow Amu II.

In this capacity, he has driven projects that expand employment, support small businesses, improve infrastructure, and create youth programmes — strengthening local livelihoods and community resilience.

His contributions include the construction of a five-bedroom teachers' quarters and the provision of borehole water for the community.

Boxing Promotion and Management Excellence: As founder and chief executive officer of Bishop Boxing Promotions, Dr. Bishop has built a reputation for producing professional events that showcase regional talent.

He currently serves as manager for rising prospect Majid Yakubu, a promising 23‑year‑old southpaw who has already caught the eye with his raw talent and fearless approach.

In addition, Dr. Bishop has previously managed former WBO Africa featherweight champion Wasiru Gyatabi Mohammed, guiding his career through key title bouts and helping establish him as one of Ghana's most respected fighters.

This track record of developing elite talent underscores his commitment to athlete-centred growth and long‑term career planning. His flagship 'Best of Bukom' franchise has drawn widespread commendation following highly successful events at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Guinness World Record Ambition: Dr. Bishop is currently organising the "Best of Bukom Fest," a landmark two-day sporting extravaganza scheduled for August 28–29, 2026, featuring 20 professional boxing matches in an official Guinness World Records attempt.

Boxing Governance: Dr. Bishop is also campaigning for the position of Second Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, with a platform emphasising transparent, athlete-centered leadership, systematic talent development, and stronger international partnerships.

Bishop Boxing Promotions will lead programme delivery and community outreach in cooperation with Prince De Henry Educational Complex leadership and Best of Bukom University.

About Bishop Boxing Promotions

Bishop Boxing Promotions is a boxing promotion and sports development organisation dedicated to creating world-class opportunities for athletes while supporting community development through education, training and partnerships.

About Prince De Henry Educational Complex

Prince De Henry Educational Complex is an educational institution committed to academic excellence, vocational training and community empowerment. The Complex partners with organisations to create programmes that bridge education and sport for social and economic development.

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