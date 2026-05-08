South Africa condemns ‘fake videos’ of alleged xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals 

The South African government is formally condemning the spread of digital content depicting alleged attacks on foreign nationals. Officials characterise these recordings as "fake videos and images" designed to damage the nation's global standing. This official pushback follows a surge of online footage appearing to show vigilante groups harassing individuals over their immigration status.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni addressed the media following a recent cabinet meeting. She stated that "the fake videos and images are not only fake, but they are intended to undermine the good reputation of South Africa internationally and undermine the country's pursuit of a better Africa agenda." The government maintains that recent social unrest is distinct from the deadly xenophobic outbursts seen in previous years.

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Across the African Continent

The situation has sparked a significant diplomatic rift between South Africa and its continental neighbours. Ghana has formally petitioned the African Union to intervene and discuss the matter. The Ghanaian government describes the current environment as a "serious risk to the safety and well-being" of Africans living in South Africa.

In its correspondence with the African Union, Ghana argued that the situation "presents a challenge to the shared principles of African solidarity, brotherhood, and continental unity." South Africa has responded to these concerns by stating it has "nothing to hide." Despite this, several nations, ns including Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe, have issued safety warnings to their citizens residing in the country.

Abuja Warns of Afriphobia and Targets Economic Interests

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has raised alarms over the specific nature of the unrest. She argued the violence appears to target Black Africans rather than foreigners in general. "What is worrisome to our citizens,s both in Nigeria and those resident in South Africa, ca is that the demand that all foreigners leave South Africa appears to be targeted only towards black Africans, which makes one wonder whether what is happening should not be more accurately defined as ‘Afriphobia’ rather than xenophobia," she stated.

The Nigerian House of Representatives has condemned the attacks. Lawmakers recommended a temporary suspension of business permits for South African companies operating in Nigeria. Odumegwu-Ojukwu warned that hostility toward African migrants "might also have the effect of jeopardising the safety of South African interests in Nigeria." Nigeria previously summoned South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner, Lesoli Machele, regarding the deaths of two Nigerians allegedly assaulted by security personnel.

Tinubu Orders Emergency Response for Imperilled Citizens

President Bola Tinubu has directed Nigerian missions in South Africa to establish a crisis notification unit immediately. This unit will support citizens affected by escalating tensions. Odumegwu-Ojukwu confirmed the directive following talks with her counterpart, Ronald Lamola. She emphasised that "the evacuation of our citizens who want to return home remains our government’s priority at this time."

Concerns have also extended to the classroom. Reports indicate that "Sougerians"—children of mixed Nigerian-South African heritage—are facing bullying in schools. Odumegwu-Ojukwu called this "reprehensible and capable of causing trauma to young minds." While South African authorities pledged to work with educational bodies to stop this behaviour, Nigeria continues to demand accountability for extra-judicial killings. At least 130 Nigerians have registered for voluntary evacuation as protests spread through Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Durban.

Accra Summons Pretoria’s Envoy Amid Rising Concerns

In a direct escalation of diplomatic pressure, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry recently summoned South Africa’s top diplomat to demand "urgent intervention to prevent further escalation" of violence. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa specifically raised the case of a Ghanaian national confronted in KwaZulu-Natal who was told to leave and "fix his country." To ensure the immediate safety of its citizens, the Ghanaian government has established a 24-hour consular hotline in South Africa.

South Africa’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ronald Lamola, responded by telling government officials that "acts of lawlessness, intimidation and violence against migrant communities have no place in our constitutional democracy." The South African Police Ministry has further vowed that anyone found participating in or inciting xenophobic acts will be "identified, apprehended and brought before the courts."

Repatriation Efforts and Citizen Safety Warnings

Nigeria has taken proactive steps by offering to repatriate its nationals amid fears of targeted violence. The Nigerian government confirmed it is currently repatriating at least 130 citizens following the deaths of two Nigerians. Ghana also facilitated the return of a citizen who appeared in a viral video being harassed by a crowd.

In that specific footage, a Ghanaian man was challenged by a group demanding to see his legal documents. A woman in the video was heard telling the man, "We don't want you here." Other clips show vigilante groups telling migrants to "fix their country" rather than staying in South Africa. These incidents have prompted Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to call for regional calm.

Protests Target Illegal Immigration and Economic Strain

Thousands of South Africans have taken to the streets in major cities to protest against undocumented immigration. These demonstrators are demanding mass deportations and citing the impact of illegal migration on jobs, housing, and crime. Many citizens blame foreign nationals for the country's high unemployment rate, which currently exceeds 30%.

Minister Ntshavheni noted that South Africans are within their rights to protest "the spiralling illegal immigration challenge." However, she clarified that "violence linked to those protests is not acceptable and law enforcement must deal with the instigators of such violence." While the government expresses sympathy for the frustrations of its citizens, it maintains that current demonstrations have remained largely peaceful.

Government Rejects Xenophobia Label Despite Vigilante Activity

The South African presidency continues to push back against the characterisation of the country as inherently xenophobic. A spokesperson for President Ramaphosa stated that "South Africa is a welcoming country. South Africans are open, friendly and warm people. And we will reject any notion that seeks to characterise this country or its people as being xenophobic."

Minister Ntshavheni reinforced this sentiment by asserting there are "no xenophobic attacks in South Africa." She attributed instances where foreigners were targeted to general criminality rather than organised prejudice. This stands in contrast to the activities of groups like Operation Dudula, which have led campaigns to block undocumented migrants from accessing public health facilities.

Statistical Growth of Migrant Populations

Data from the national statistics agency, Stats SA, shows a steady increase in the immigrant population over the last three decades. The percentage of foreign nationals rose from 2% in 1996 to 4% in 2022. Most of these individuals originate from the Southern African Development Community region.

Migrant rights groups argue that these individuals are being scapegoated for broader structural economic problems. As the government steps up diplomatic efforts to quell continental concerns, the tension between domestic immigration demands and international reputations remains a central challenge for the Ramaphosa administration.

The path forward for Pretoria requires a delicate balance between addressing the economic anxieties of its voting public and upholding its commitment to Pan-African cooperation. As the African Union weighs Ghana’s request for a fact-finding mission, the South African government faces increasing pressure to prove that its rhetoric of a "welcoming country" aligns with the lived experiences of the millions of migrants within its borders.

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