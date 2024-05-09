‘Stinky SML scandal won’t die’ – Manasseh to Akufo-Addo over refusal to release KPMG report

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has confronted President Akufo-Addo following the Presidency's decision to withhold the complete KPMG audit report on the revenue mobilisation agreement between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

Expressing his stance, the journalist asserted that any attempts to conceal what he described as a "stinky" deal would be fruitless.

The refusal to disclose the full KPMG audit report has raised concerns about transparency and accountability in the handling of public funds.

Citing specific provisions within the RTI Act, the Presidency has declined to release the report, citing concerns over confidentiality and the sensitivity of the data involved.

In a letter addressed to the MFWA and signed by the Chief Director to the Chief of Staff, H. M. Wood, the Presidency expressed regret over its inability to fulfil the request for the full KPMG audit report.

Manasseh Azure Awuni, in response to the Presidential decision, expressed scepticism regarding the confidentiality claims surrounding the KPMG report.

He vowed to hold all individuals implicated in the agreement accountable for their actions, emphasising that transparency and accountability are essential pillars of democratic governance.

"The SML deal stinks. If they think hiding the KPMG report will make us forget the SML scandal, they should think again. The SML scandal will not die. And those behind in the past and in the future will face justice, no matter how long it takes."

He further referenced the release of the full GYEEDA report by former President John Dramani Mahama during his tenure, highlighting the importance of openness in addressing issues of public interest.

"Even when we did not have the Right to Information Law, President John Mahama released a white paper and released the full GYEEDA Report as well. The Akufo-Addo-led opposition NPP was the loudest in asking President Mahama to release that report, which was also a subject of my investigation in 2013."

"What is Akufo-Addo hiding from us?" he asked.

KPMG, an auditing firm, has completed and presented its report on the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) to President Akufo-Addo.

The President commissioned KPMG to audit the contract on January 2, 2024, with a deadline initially set for January 16, 2024, but later extended to February 23, 2024.

According to the audit findings, SML received a total of GH¢1,061,054,778.00 from 2018 to date while partially fulfilling its obligations.



However, the report also noted that SML's work had contributed to an increase in revenue in the downstream petroleum sector.

Contrary to the audit report's claims, SML has disputed receiving GH¢1,061,054,778.00 for its contract with the GRA, arguing that KPMG cited the figure "without reference to the investments made and the taxes paid" during the review period.

In response to the report, Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), stated that the foundation had submitted a Right to Information (RTI) request to the presidency for the full KPMG Audit Report.

