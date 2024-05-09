Stolen BVR kits could be used to register people illegally – NDC reiterates suspicion

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is yet to let go of its suspicions regarding the missing Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits at the Electoral Commission (EC).

Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says that until the Electoral Commission (EC) provides them with the serial numbers of the devices to ensure transparency, the Commission’s motives will remain tainted in their eyes.

He made these remarks at a press conference on Thursday, May 9, in Accra.

According to the EC's Director of Public Affairs, the release of such information could trigger a security risk.

In a statement released on May 9, 2024, the EC emphasized the critical role of BVR Kits in the electoral process, highlighting their unique serial numbers essential for generating activation codes and tracking their location and movement.

Hence, divulging these serial numbers to external parties, including political entities like the NDC, poses a significant risk to the security and integrity of registration processes.

But Asiedu Nketia believes the reluctance of the EC to give in to their call further entrenches their belief of an ulterior motive ahead of the 2024 election.

"The NDC has always been suspicious that the stolen kits could be used to illegally register some people in order to add them to the voters register to enable them to vote on December 7, 2024. That remains our suspicion," he said.

"That underlines all the precautionary measures we are trying to take to forestall that one and give everybody peace of mind including the Electoral Commission and the New Patriotic Party that is in power."

Mr Nketiah further expressed surprise by what he sees as the Commission's lackadaisical posture towards the NDC's efforts at safeguarding the registration process.

"Why is the EC resisting and stopping NDC registration agents from recording the serial numbers of BVR kits. The question is what does the EC have to hide.. what is their fear over the recording knowing very well that some have been stolen under their watch. We are saying let us track and protect those that are stolen and you are resisting, are you not part of thieves?" he quizzed.

The 21-day limited voters registration exercise is expected to end on May 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, the EC has hinted at the possibility of extending the limited voters' registration period if deemed necessary to accommodate all eligible citizens.

