TCC-CIMET, German partners advance quality management training for industry leaders

The TCC International Centre for Innovation, Manufacturing, Technology Transfer and Entrepreneurship (TCC-CIMET), in collaboration with its German partners, has organised the third cohort of its Quality Management Training for Executives this year.

The training is designed to equip participants with practical knowledge and strategic skills to strengthen quality standards, improve operational efficiency and promote excellence in organisational management.

Lead facilitator of the training, Mrs. Matilda Marful, outlined some of the challenges affecting quality management implementation across industries in Ghana.

"There are several key challenges that continue to hinder effective quality management implementation in Ghana, including rising cost pressures, adaptation of foreign practices, and limited access to technical know-how and effective training. However, trainings such as this are essential in equipping industry executives with the knowledge, skills and practical strategies tailored to address these international challenges and drive effective local implementation," she said.

The International Quality Management Training for Executives focuses on practical skills through hands-on exercises in quality documentation and Quality Management Planning (QMP), equipping participants with tools for process optimisation and risk management.

Speaking at the training, the Director-General of TCC-CIMET, Prof. Francis Davis, encouraged industries to invest in capacity building by enrolling their executives in the programme to strengthen quality standards and enhance organisational performance.

"It is very important for industries to participate in this training, especially if they do not have a monopoly in the market. You need effective systems to remain competitive. The key question is: what structures do you have in place to guide your organisation to stay relevant in your industry? These are some of the critical areas this training is designed to address. We also work with our German partners, and as part of this collaboration, some of our trainees are given the opportunity to visit Germany to observe firsthand how some of the concepts we teach here are implemented in practice," he said.

As part of the programme's follow-up activities, an industrial visit to Germany has been scheduled for October to enable participants to observe the practical application of the concepts covered during the training through visits to selected partner industries.

Dr. (Mrs.) Linda Asare-Adjabeng Bedu-Addo, a participant in the International Quality Management Training, described the programme as a valuable opportunity for professional development and industry collaboration.

"I feel truly privileged to be among these industry giants. I always say that the knowledge and insights I gain from this training are exceptional. Every time I attend these sessions, I leave better than I came. The networking, the opportunity to interact with industry experts, and the overall experience have been incredible. I am confident that the lessons we have learned here will empower us all to make a meaningful difference in our respective fields," she said.

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