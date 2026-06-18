Tension in Tema as occupants oppose demolition of Kaiser Flats over safety risks

Residents of the Kaiser Flats in Tema Community 4 are opposing plans to demolish six blocks of the historic housing complex, insisting the buildings remain habitable despite being declared structurally unsafe by authorities.

The Kaiser Flats, one of the post-independence housing projects linked to the industrialisation vision of Ghana's first President, Kwame Nkrumah, have become the focus of growing safety concerns due to visible signs of deterioration.

The Greater Accra Regional NADMO Director, Dennis Nartey, says the structures pose a significant risk to occupants and could collapse if urgent action is not taken. Officials have pointed to extensive cracks, weakened sections, and signs of structural failure across some of the buildings.

"The structure is breaking down and could fail at any time. With the slightest tremor, that building could come down," he warned, adding that requests have been made for utility providers to disconnect electricity and water services to encourage residents to vacate the affected blocks.

A tour of the area by JoyNews' Gemma Appiah revealed deep cracks in walls, peeling paint, and other signs of aging infrastructure. However, many residents remain unconvinced by the warnings.

"This building is made of concrete. Just because there are cracks doesn't mean it will collapse," one resident argued. Another insisted the flats are among the strongest structures in Ghana because they were built entirely with reinforced concrete.

The planned demolition forms part of a broader intervention by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), which has identified 16 dilapidated structures across the Greater Accra Region for demolition to prevent building-related disasters.

The move comes in the wake of recent building collapses, including a fatal incident at Avenor in North Kaneshie where two people lost their lives and others were injured.

Tema NADMO Director, Hajia Zainab Abdulai, said the agency acted after receiving multiple complaints about the structural integrity of the Kaiser Flats.

"When we assessed the buildings, we observed sections of the structures sagging. Based on our findings, we submitted a report to the regional office for further action," she explained.

Also, the Greater Accra Regional NADMO disclosed that a structural integrity assessment conducted by the Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL) about two years ago concluded that six of the blocks had failed safety tests and were no longer fit for human habitation.

"It is not a targeted demolition. There are more than 20 structures at the site, but only six have been identified because they failed the structural integrity tests. The others remain structurally sound and only require renovation," he stated.

Despite the findings, residents say they have no intention of leaving. Some argue that they legally acquired their homes and were never informed of any structural concerns when the properties were sold to them.

"We bought these houses and have lived here for years. We are not moving. The building is made of concrete, so maybe the plastering side may develop cracks and wear out, but that doesn't mean it will collapse once and for all. It's never true. These houses are stronger than many others everywhere," one resident said.

Another resident questioned the assessment, arguing that "there's no flat in Ghana here that was built with straight concrete like this. Every part of the house is concrete. So I don't know why they keep saying the flats are weak," the resident stated.

Despite the warnings from authorities, many occupants say they have no immediate plans to leave.

"TDC gave us an 80-year lease. We have been here only about 23 years now. Does it mean they didn't know, at the time they were selling these properties to us, that the buildings could deteriorate to this stage?" another resident queried.

Another resident also noted, "We are not moving because we bought these three-bedroom houses. We are not relocating. This is a prime area in Tema; we are right in the centre of the city."

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