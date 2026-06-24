Three of 16 unsafe structures in Accra demolished; Tema Kaiser Flats next – NADMO

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says three out of 16 unsafe structures identified for demolition across the Greater Accra Region have already been pulled down, while efforts continue to evacuate occupants from the remaining buildings.
The update comes amid heightened concerns over building safety following the collapse of a structure at North Industrial Area in Accra three weeks ago, which claimed three lives and left another adjoining building awaiting demolition.
Speaking on Joy FM's Midday News on Wednesday, June 24, the Greater Accra Regional Director of NADMO, Dennis Nartey, confirmed that a report on the identified structures had been completed and submitted, paving the way for demolition exercises.
"Yes, the report has been submitted on all 16 structures that have been earmarked for demolition. As of now, we have demolished three of those structures," he said.
According to Mr Nartey, demolition of the remaining buildings has been delayed by ongoing evacuation processes, as some of the structures are still occupied by residents and businesses.
One of the most significant cases involves six residential blocks at Tema Kaiser Flats, which have been declared unsafe and listed for demolition, he said.
"Notably, the Tema Kaiser Flats, where we have six structures that form part of those earmarked for demolition. We are gradually waiting for the evacuation process to go on smoothly before we proceed," he stated.
"For Kaiser Flats, initially, the time given to them had already elapsed. But it has to go through a lot of reviews. They are being compensated and alternative structures have been made available for them at Community 26 to move to."
"Due to the prime nature of where the existing structure is, most of them do not want to move from the site," he added.
Mr Nartey revealed that the matter has been reported to the police, while the Tema Development Company (TDC), the original owners of the structures, has intensified efforts to facilitate the relocation process.
"We are looking forward to seeing that in the next two weeks they will evacuate to pave the way for the demolition exercise to go on," he stated.
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