Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training College appeals for support to address infrastructure deficit

The Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Ahafo Ano North District of the Ashanti Region is appealing to the government for infrastructure development to improve education.

Board Chairman of the College, Addai Amankwa, is seeking urgent support to address critical infrastructure and welfare challenges affecting the institution.

According to him, inadequate security, an unstable power supply, insufficient water systems, and limited accommodation facilities continue to hamper the smooth operation of the college and students' academic progress.

He noted that both the Ayinaso Campus and the Main Campus require enhanced security measures to protect students and staff.

"We need security urgently to help improve security on both campuses. We also need a power plant. When the lights go off, students are left stranded and things become difficult for us. We need a power plant so that things go well."

The Board Chairman further explained that the growing student population has overstretched the institution's water supply system, making it necessary to invest in sustainable water solutions.

He also expressed concern about the accommodation deficit, revealing that many students are forced to stay in rented houses outside campus where they often face security threats.

"With the numbers we have now, the water supply is not enough. We need sustainable systems that can support our students. The hostels are congested, and many of our students stay in rented houses.

“They attack students at any point at any time. We appeal to the government, corporate institutions, alumni, and all stakeholders to support the college in addressing these challenges," Mr. Amankwa appealed.

Addressing the audience on Saturday, June 6, during matriculation for over 2000 freshers, the Principal of the College, Dr. Albert Opoku, urged students to remain disciplined, focused, and committed to their academic pursuits.

"Fear God and uphold your moral values. Respect your tutors, staff, and colleagues. Study consistently and avoid procrastination. Choose your friends wisely and remember why you came here,” he stated.

The Principal also paid tribute to his predecessor for laying a strong foundation for the institution's development, stressing that leadership is about continuity and building upon existing achievements.

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