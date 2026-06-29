Tera Carissa Hodges extends support to Smile4mation’s Single Mothers Project in Ghana

Tera Carissa Hodges will lend her support to Smile4mation’s efforts to spread positive change. Over the next six months, Hodges, an internationally acclaimed American media personality, public speaker, and minister, will provide additional financial assistance to selected women under the initiative’s Single Mothers Project.

Since its launch in 2025, the outreach has attracted widespread attention online, providing a platform for single mothers to share their personal stories of resilience while offering them practical support.

In line with this, Hodges, who for the past six years has championed humanitarian causes in Nigeria through Global Christian Relief, The Waterlight Save Initiative, and Public Health Aid Awareness and Education Organisation, is pleased to support a similar cause in Ghana.

As an admirer of the Mitch Brothers, she sees their nomination-based initiative as a way to combat the negative stereotypes surrounding single motherhood with qualities that reflect resilience and respect.

Speaking of the initiative, Hodges shared her enthusiasm for supporting the project: “I’ve been following the Mitch Brothers for a while now, and I love their skits and the energy they bring! I found their work under Smile4mation touching since I do similar work in Nigeria with UN-accredited agencies. It made offering some form of support a must, especially considering my heritage is tied to both West African nations.”

She adds, “Single motherhood is a difficult reality, made even harder by existing stereotypes that often undermine women who find themselves in such situations. I was surprised to see Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch take meaningful action to address the issue, and more importantly, their desire to share such stories in a positive light! To see men using their platform to uplift women is admirable. This is the kind of selflessness the world needs.”

The first tranche of Hodges’ contribution will go to Victoria Nanor, a single mother of three who lives in a kiosk in Prampram and survives by collecting and selling plastic waste.

Commenting on Hodges’ support, the Mitch Brothers shared: “We truly appreciate Tera’s words, her work, and the interest she has shown in our Single Mothers Project. Her support means a lot to us and adds to the effort we are making to uplift mothers and children facing difficult circumstances. We are grateful for her belief in what we do and for her encouragement. We say thank you.”

Well known for her international exploits, Tera Carissa Hodges has built a reputation as a staunch advocate for women’s rights, empowerment, and faith-driven humanitarian work that continues to mobilise support across borders. Her advocacy has reached audiences worldwide, encouraging women to pursue their purpose with courage. By supporting the Mitch Brothers’ Smile4mation initiative, Hodges extends her humanitarian outreach into Ghana, lending her support to efforts aimed at helping women rebuild their lives and regain confidence through shared stories of resilience.

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