The honeymoon is over – Amin Adam accuses gov’t of losing public goodwill over economic realities

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has accused the government of losing public goodwill, saying the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review shows that its early optimism has given way to economic realities.
Dr Amin Adam, who is the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee and MP for Karaga, made the comments while addressing the press on Thursday, July 24, after Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson delivered the review in Parliament.
He said the presentation failed to provide evidence of significant progress under the John Dramani Mahama administration and instead relied heavily on explanations and criticisms of the previous government.
According to him, the government’s own figures presented in the budget review revealed challenges that contradicted the positive picture it attempted to paint.
“The Minister tried his best to do what he does best which is propaganda but his own data gave him out,” Dr Amin Adam said.
He added that the government’s current situation showed that the period of public excitement following its assumption of office had ended.
“His own data showed that the honeymoon is over and they are now faced with the reality,” he stated.
Dr Amin Adam further criticised the government’s decision to continue blaming the previous administration after more than a year in office.
He argued that voters expected the government to focus on fulfilling its promises rather than explaining inherited challenges.
“The Ghanaian people voted for them to deliver just that and not to blame the previous government,” he said.
The former Finance Minister also maintained that the Mid-Year Budget Review did not provide enough answers for Ghanaians who were looking for evidence of improved economic conditions.
“We all saw in his address, there is nothing to tell the people of Ghana,” Dr Amin Adam concluded.
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