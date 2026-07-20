Trump calls for review related to scientific manual used by judges

U.S. President Donald Trump called for a review related to the Federal Judicial Center's ​scientific reference manual in cases involving climate change, writing ‌in a Truth Social post on Sunday that the work contains "discredited" information that led to "huge losses" for the country.

"Our Nation’s Federal Judges deserve Facts ​and Science, not Political Fraud and False Science on Climate," ​Trump posted.

"With this TRUTH, I hereby order Federal Suspension ⁠and Debarment Officials to review this conduct."

It was not immediately ​clear what "conduct" Trump wants investigated. The White House did not ​immediately reply to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, the U.S. federal judiciary withdrew a chapter from the newest edition of its reference manual on ​scientific evidence that addressed climate change after Republican state attorneys ​general argued it was biased against fossil fuel companies.

The Federal Judicial Centre, the ‌judiciary's ⁠research arm, incorporated a chapter addressing climate change as part of a long-planned update of the manual, the fourth edition of which was released in December. Judges rely on the manual when ​grappling with cases ​involving scientific ⁠testimony.

The section at issue in the fourth edition of the FJC's Reference Manual for Scientific Evidence was ​authored by Jessica Wentz and Radley Horton of ​Columbia Law ⁠School and was drafted to "help judges evaluate the admissibility and weight of expert testimony and documentary evidence involving climate science."

The Federal Judicial ⁠Center ​jointly produced the manual with the ​National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.