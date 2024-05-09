Tuchel says offside decision ‘felt like betrayal’

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel said the decision from officials to stop play before his side scored a stoppage-time equaliser against Real Madrid "feels like a betrayal".
Bayern led 1-0 in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final up until the 88th minute, when substitute Joselu scored twice in three minutes.
With Bayern trailing 2-1 in the 13th minute of stoppage time, Matthijs de Ligt thought he had equalised but assistant referee Tomasz Listkiewicz had already raised his flag for offside.
Real defenders stopped before De Ligt fired into the net and television replays showed the original decision may not have been offside and would have needed to be checked by video assistant referee (VAR).
Because play had been stopped, VAR was unable to intervene. Tuchel told TNT Sports "it was a very, very bad decision" and "against the rules".
"There was a disastrous decision from the linesman and the referee. It feels like a betrayal in the end," he said.
"The linesman says sorry but that does not help. To raise the flag in a moment like this…
"The referee sees we get the second ball and we get the shot.
"It's hard to swallow but that's the way it is."
"It just doesn't help to make excuses after the fact. You are on the field for this reason, because you are the best there is. And we have the right to expect that until the end."
Real play Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on 1 June.
Latest Stories
-
Academic achievements, not a prerequisite to leadership competence – Asante Gold Country Director
10 mins
-
NHIA CEO demands an end to illegal NHIS fees
18 mins
-
2022 Births and Deaths report: 2099 children have doubtful paternity
25 mins
-
IMF official optimistic about sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery
30 mins
-
My ex-husband stole my identity and almost got me arrested
31 mins
-
5 little things you should never do on a first date, no matter what
36 mins
-
3i Africa Summit receives support from 3000 global fintech leaders
41 mins
-
Empowering women in maritime security is non-negotiable – Air Cdre Akrong
59 mins
-
Invest in girls, young women to bridge gender gap in ICT – FAWE Ghana
2 hours
-
The last 24 months have been most tortuous for teachers – GNAT
2 hours
-
University of Mines and Technology to establish new technical training centre
2 hours
-
AMMREN Executive Secretary calls for school nutrition clubs to combat malnutrition
3 hours
-
Ferry on River Oti resumes operation
3 hours
-
Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal
3 hours
-
Black Queens set for Japan friendly in July
3 hours