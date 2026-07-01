Uganda finds isolated Marburg virus case, Africa CDC says

The Marburg virus has no vaccines or treatments

Ugandan health authorities have confirmed an isolated case of Marburg ​virus disease, a highly infectious hemorrhagic fever, while conducting surveillance ‌for an Ebola outbreak, Africa's top public health agency said on Wednesday.

No contacts of the Marburg case have developed symptoms, and there is currently no active ​case in the East African country, a spokesperson for the ​Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention added, citing Ugandan ⁠authorities.

A spokesperson for Uganda's health ministry said he was not aware ​of a Marburg outbreak. The World Health Organisation said it had been ​notified of a case by Uganda on 30 June, and had informed its member states.

"WHO has requested further information and is supporting the local response, including case ​investigation, active case finding, contact tracing and community engagement," a WHO ​spokesperson said.

CHILD DEATH

Africa CDC said the Marburg case was detected in Kyegegwa district in ‌the ⁠west of Uganda, in a 1-1/2-year-old child who had died.

"Africa CDC is engaging the Government of Uganda through official public health channels on reports concerning Marburg virus disease. At this stage, we cannot confirm ​reports of any ​additional case," the ⁠spokesperson, Saran Koly, said.

"Africa CDC stands ready to support verification, risk assessment and response readiness as needed."

Uganda's ​last Marburg outbreak was in 2017, and it has ​had three ⁠others, the WHO spokesperson said.

Responding to Marburg requires the same steps as responding to Ebola, they added.

Uganda is already tackling an Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak, ⁠linked ​to the emergency in neighbouring Democratic Republic ​of Congo. There have been 20 Ebola cases in Uganda and two deaths.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.