‘Moment of joy’ as Uganda discharges last Ebola patient

Uganda introduced tightened screening and other protocols as soon as the Ebola outbreak was declared in May

The last patient being treated for Ebola in Uganda has been discharged from the hospital, leaving the country with no active confirmed cases of the deadly disease.

At a ceremony marking the occasion, Health Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi described it as "a moment of joy".

The first case in this outbreak of the Bundibugyo species of the virus in Uganda was confirmed in May. The patient was a man who had travelled from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, the outbreak's epicentre, for medical treatment.

The authorities there are battling to contain the spread, and the US has extended travel restrictions on US citizens who have been to DR Congo.

In Uganda, a 42-day countdown has now begun before it can officially be declared Ebola-free, as long as no new infections emerge.

"It demonstrates that with early detection, prompt treatment and a strong health system, Ebola can be defeated," the health minister said.

Nevertheless, his ministry has urged people to "remain vigilant".

"If you develop symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding, seek immediate medical care," it said in a statement on X.

In all, Uganda recorded 20 confirmed cases, mostly among visitors from DR Congo, and two deaths.

Uganda has experienced several Ebola outbreaks over the last two decades and now has well-established protocols to deal with the virus. These include isolation of suspected cases and contact tracing as well as targeted public health messages.

There have been more than 2,000 confirmed infections and 796 deaths in DR Congo, according to government data.

But it is thought that it could have been in the community undetected for months before the outbreak was officially declared two months ago.

Earlier this week, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said the true number of infections could be four times larger than recorded.

In response to the latest situation, the US has announced that citizens who have been in DR Congo and want to return home must spend 21 days in a third country before being allowed into America.

Previously, they had been able to enter at select airports, where they were went through a screening process.

The new rule could affect recruitment of US medics who want to work in Ebola-affected areas and the scale of operations, Franklin Graham, the CEO of an organisation that runs Ebola treatment centres, told the Reuters news agency.

Ebola is caused by a virus that attacks the body's immune system and organs.

It normally infects animals, typically fruit bats, but outbreaks among humans can sometimes start when people handle infected animals. It is spread through bodily fluids like blood.

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