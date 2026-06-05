Yango Group hosts Innovation Day 2026 in Abidjan

Audio By Carbonatix
Yango Group, a UAE-based technology company, brought together more than 200 representatives from business, government and the technology sector for Innovation Day 2026 in Abidjan. The event featured demonstrations of technologies used across Yango Group’s markets globally, discussions on the development of digital services for African cities, the signing of a partnership agreement with GUDE-PME, and the graduation ceremony for the first cohort of the Yango Fellowship Programme in Côte d’Ivoire.
“Technology does more than make existing systems more efficient. It can create entirely new opportunities for work, entrepreneurship and business growth. Bringing together leaders from different sectors allows us to exchange ideas, learn from each other and explore how innovation can contribute to the long-term development of African cities and digital economies”, said Adeniyi Adebayo, Chief Business Officer at Yango Group.
Global Technologies for African Cities
Yango Innovation Day featured demonstrations of technologies already used across Yango Group’s 35+ markets, including AI-powered route optimisation and traffic forecasting systems, mapping and navigation tools, autonomous delivery robots and Yasmina, the company’s AI assistant.
The showcase focused on how digital technologies can support mobility, logistics and urban services, while providing participants with an opportunity to discuss their potential applications in African cities.
The programme also brought together business leaders, policymakers, and technology experts to exchange views on the future of urban digital services and innovation across the continent.
Investing in Digital Skills and Future Talent
The event also marked the graduation of the first 20 participants of the Yango Fellowship Programme 2025 in Côte d’Ivoire. Designed to help develop technological entrepreneurship among young people, the programme aims to prepare a new generation of talent for the country’s growing digital economy. Graduates received certificates of completion, laptops and financial support to support their continued education and professional development.
Yango Group also announced a new initiative to support graduates as they enter the workforce. Working with leading companies in Côte d’Ivoire, the company will help connect Fellows with internship opportunities and early-career positions aligned with their skills and interests.
Supporting Entrepreneurship and Business Growth
As part of the event, Yango Côte d’Ivoire signed a memorandum of understanding with GUDE-PME, Côte d’Ivoire’s public agency for SME development.
The agreement establishes a framework for supporting small and medium-sized businesses operating in the mobility and logistics sectors. The initiative will focus on helping entrepreneurs formalise and grow their businesses, improve access to financing, strengthen operational capabilities and expand participation in the digital economy.
The programme is expected to support the development of professional fleet operators and delivery businesses, contribute to job creation and encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the transport sector.
Expanding Digital Services in Côte d’Ivoire
Yango Group also reveals plans for the upcoming launch of a premium service by Yango Food. Designed to enrich the customer experience through a carefully curated food discovery journey, the service will introduce a first-of-its-kind proposition to the local market while strengthening Yango Group’s growing ecosystem of digital services.
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