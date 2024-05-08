‘You can never be settled’ – Bellingham dreaming of more after Champions League comeback

Real Madrid can "never be settled" as they hunt down a record-extending 15th European title, so says Jude Bellingham.
LaLiga champions Madrid claimed their place in the Champions League final thanks to Joselu's late double against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
Joselu came on from the bench to score twice in the space of three minutes to seal a 2-1 victory on the night and a 4-3 win on aggregate.
Alphonso Davies' stunner had put Bayern on the brink, but Madrid will now face Borussia Dortmund – Bellingham's former club – at Wembley on June 1.
"They talk about how they won the 14th, how they want the 15th. You can never be settled," Bellingham told TNT Sports.
"The players feel like family, the fans feel like family.
"When I was seven years old in Birmingham, I was dreaming of nights like this."
Madrid have won four matches despite conceding the first goal in the Champions League this season, the most by a side in a single campaign since Los Blancos themselves in 2016-17 (five), when they went on to lift the trophy.
"There have been a lot of times we have looked dead and buried, but we have that mentality of never say die," Bellingham added.
"There is a reason we turn around so many games, it's because of these lot [the fans]. They give you an energy you can't get from anything else."
