Youth urged to prioritise skilled training for economic development

The Aowin Municipal Director of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), is urging young people to reconsider skilled training for their personal and economic advancement.

Hayford Doodu highlighted that many youths solely pursue white-collar jobs, overlooking the potential benefits of skilled training for financial independence and personal growth.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Aowin Tailors and Dressmakers Association in Enchi, Mr Doodu emphasised the importance of diversifying career options beyond traditional academic paths.

"While formal education has its merits, it's essential for young people to broaden their perspectives beyond seeking white-collar jobs exclusively. Embracing skilled training can provide ample opportunities for self-sufficiency," he stressed.

Mr Doodu underscored the significance of aligning with skilled training, emphasizing its potential to unlock diverse opportunities for personal, professional, and national development.

Alex Darkwa, Secretary of the Association, hailed its establishment in Enchi as a significant milestone, anticipating that it would foster unity and collaboration among tailors and dressmakers in the region.

Mr Darkwa further encouraged young apprentices to remain dedicated and committed to learning the trade, emphasising its value in shaping their future careers.

