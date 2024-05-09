https://www.myjoyonline.com/youth-urged-to-prioritise-skilled-training-for-economic-development/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/youth-urged-to-prioritise-skilled-training-for-economic-development/
Regional

Youth urged to prioritise skilled training for economic development

Source: Augustine Boah  
  9 May 2024 4:54am

The Aowin Municipal Director of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), is urging young people to reconsider skilled training for their personal and economic advancement.

Hayford Doodu highlighted that many youths solely pursue white-collar jobs, overlooking the potential benefits of skilled training for financial independence and personal growth.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Aowin Tailors and Dressmakers Association in Enchi, Mr Doodu emphasised the importance of diversifying career options beyond traditional academic paths.

"While formal education has its merits, it's essential for young people to broaden their perspectives beyond seeking white-collar jobs exclusively. Embracing skilled training can provide ample opportunities for self-sufficiency," he stressed.

Mr Doodu underscored the significance of aligning with skilled training, emphasizing its potential to unlock diverse opportunities for personal, professional, and national development.

Alex Darkwa, Secretary of the Association, hailed its establishment in Enchi as a significant milestone, anticipating that it would foster unity and collaboration among tailors and dressmakers in the region.

Mr Darkwa further encouraged young apprentices to remain dedicated and committed to learning the trade, emphasising its value in shaping their future careers.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.



Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Archives

google podcast Google Podcast tune in radio TuneIn  iTunes  Spotify
© 1996-2024 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com