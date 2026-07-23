2 Ghanaians ask ICC to probe xenophobic violence in South Africa

Two Ghanaians have petitioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open a preliminary investigation into attacks against ​foreign nationals in South Africa, which they said could constitute crimes against humanity.

South ‌Africa has been gripped by a surge in anti-immigrant protests in recent months, accompanied in some cases by violence against foreigners, whom protesters blame for problems such as crime and unemployment.

Several African migrants have been ​killed in the violence, while others have been beaten and have seen their homes and ​shops looted. Tens of thousands have fled the country.

The petition, which has ⁠been seen by Reuters and was submitted to the court on July 15, alleges a "pattern ​of widespread and systematic attacks" against migrants in South Africa and accuses President Cyril Ramaphosa's ​government of failing to prevent or punish those crimes, including murder.

A spokesperson for South Africa's foreign affairs ministry said the petition was opportunistic.

"South Africa has a sophisticated domestic legal framework, and legislation provides comprehensive safeguards and ​enforcement measures against discrimination of any kind, including intolerance on the grounds of social origin," ​the spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, told Reuters.

The petition was filed by Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, a former Ghanaian government spokesperson ‌on governance ⁠and security, and Emmanuel Kotin, a counter-terrorism and security analyst.

"For years, African brothers and sisters have been killed, beaten, and driven from their homes in South Africa," they said in a press release.

'SERIOUS QUESTIONS'

"While we commend individuals in South Africa who have condemned these acts, the ​pattern, scale, and recurrence ​of the violence ⁠raise serious questions about the failure of state authorities to prevent, investigate, and punish these crimes," it said.

A spokesperson for Ramaphosa did not ​immediately reply to a request for comment. Ramaphosa has previously condemned the ​attacks and ⁠warned against scapegoating immigrants for deep-rooted problems.

The ICC, which prosecutes war crimes and crimes against humanity, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

South Africa has experienced periodic outbreaks of xenophobic ⁠violence for ​years even though the number of migrants it hosts — ​roughly 5% of the population — is low by international standards.

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