Ghana-SA relations remain cordial, Ramaphosa will visit when xenophobic tensions ease – Kwakye Ofosu

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has indicated that the visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Ghana will take place when concerns over recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa have eased.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News on Tuesday, July 7, Mr Kwakye Ofosu explained that although the visit remains important, the current situation could overshadow broader discussions intended to strengthen relations between the two countries.

“Given the nature of the recent attacks, there is a likelihood that they will overshadow the very important issues that would have to be discussed during such a visit. So we believe that when matters settle, and the issue of xenophobic attacks no longer hangs over such discussions, it will then be appropriate to have the visit,” he said.

His comments follow Ghana’s decision to defer the planned visit amid concerns over attacks targeting foreign nationals in South Africa, including Ghanaians.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu, however, stressed that the decision should not be interpreted as a breakdown in diplomatic relations, insisting that Ghana continues to value its longstanding ties with South Africa.

"Our relations remain cordial, as you have seen. We in Ghana have not done anything to muddy the relationship; we only had to take a step to protect our citizens from the attacks, and so we know that we have made an arrangement to bring a number of them back home, and arrangements are ongoing to bring more back home. Beyond that, we don't think that our relations have been damaged," he stated.

The Minister said Ghana’s position was influenced by concerns over the safety of its citizens, while maintaining that both countries remain committed to cooperation.

"Of course, we have indicated our displeasure about what is happening in South Africa; we hold the view that the South African government could have done more to guarantee the safety and security of Ghanaians in particular and other foreigners in South Africa in general.

"But we continue to hold the South African government and its people in high esteem. And we are willing and able to maintain a healthy relationship that will result in mutual benefits for both countries," he added.

According to Mr Kwakye Ofosu, the timing of the visit must be considered against the backdrop of the current tensions rather than viewed as a diplomatic dispute between Accra and Pretoria.

He further clarified that President Ramaphosa’s proposed visit had been planned before the recent outbreak of xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals in South Africa.

The visit is expected to proceed once conditions improve, with discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing shared interests between Ghana and South Africa.

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