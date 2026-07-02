Boycotting South African goods not the solution to xenophobic attacks — Prof Antwi-Danso

Audio By Carbonatix
An international relations and security expert, Professor Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has cautioned against calls for Ghana and other African countries to boycott South African goods and services in response to the recent wave of xenophobic protests in that country.
According to him, although the attacks and demonstrations targeting foreign nationals are deeply concerning, resorting to economic retaliation at this stage would be counterproductive and could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation.
Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse, Prof. Antwi-Danso said Ghana had not yet exhausted the diplomatic channels available to engage South African authorities over the recurring anti-immigrant sentiments.
"I wouldn't recommend it at all. We haven't reached a point where we need to use other tools in the diplomatic box to force South Africa to listen to us," he stated.
His comments come amid renewed public debate over how African governments should respond to the latest anti-immigration protests in parts of South Africa, which have heightened fears among migrant communities, including Ghanaians, Nigerians, Zimbabweans, Ethiopians and other African nationals.
The demonstrations have prompted several foreign missions, including Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria, to issue safety advisories urging their citizens to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary movement and temporarily close their businesses until tensions subside.
Prof. Antwi-Danso stressed that the current unrest should not be viewed as an attack directed solely at Ghanaian nationals.
"You see, we cannot do that because it is not a specific attack on Ghana per se. In fact, the whole of other African citizens are suffering this. And so it is something which we need to study very well and not do anything," he explained.
He urged policymakers to adopt measured responses rather than decisions driven by emotion, warning that hasty actions could ultimately prove more damaging than beneficial.
Using a vivid analogy to illustrate his point, the security expert said, "If you have what do you call it, a fly on your sore, you don't take a sledgehammer and try to kill the fly. You may hurt yourself."
Prof. Antwi-Danso called for sustained diplomatic engagement through bilateral and continental mechanisms, including the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), to address the underlying causes of xenophobic violence while protecting the rights and safety of African migrants.
His remarks come as Ghana continues to monitor the welfare of its nationals in South Africa, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ghana High Commission assuring citizens that they remain in close contact with South African authorities to safeguard Ghanaian lives and property amid the evolving situation.
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