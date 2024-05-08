2024 polls: Bawumia’s humility and policies good for Ghana – Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs President

President of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, has expressed confidence in the policies put forth by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to positively impact the nation and drive it forward.

During an interactive meeting with the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs in Goaso on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, Dr Bawumia elaborated on his vision and policies to the traditional leaders, emphasising his commitment to transforming the country through these initiatives.

In response to Dr Bawumia's presentation, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, who serves as the President of the Regional House of Chiefs and also holds the title of Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area, commended Dr Bawumia's personal qualities. He found Dr Bawumia's presentation compelling and was convinced that it would have a positive impact on the nation and future generations.

Nana Ansah Adu Baah stated that he believes Dr Bawumia has the best interests of Ghana at heart and deserves the opportunity to serve as President of the country.

"Dr Bawumia's humility and policies are good for the country and the next generation. I have no doubt in my mind Bawumia means well for Ghana,"said Nana Ansah Adu Baah, who is also the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area.

"The way he is humble is so admirable. I believe if he continues as our next President, it will be good for this country and the next generation. Let us help him and vote for him massively because he has good policies for this country. And his humility is really good for this country because it promotes peace and unity."

The Omanhene of Hwediem Traditional Area, Osuodumgya Barima Appiah Dwaah Boafo II, also praised Dr Bawumia for his efforts and policies.

Similarly, the Omanhene of Kukuom Traditional Area, Osahene Kweku Aterkyi II, was full of praise for Dr Bawumia, particularly for his leadership in what he described as a transformative digitalisation drive.

"I commend Vice President Bawumia for what he has been able to do with the digitalisation of our country. It is remarkable and very transformative- something which is helping the country, particularly the youth."

